Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Wyatt Sicks Debut! SummerSlam Fallout! AEW Tears!

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw, featuring Wyatt Sicks' debut and SummerSlam fallout! Tony Khan wishes he could book like this! AEW fans, prepare to be cheesed off! 🔥🤼‍♂️😎

Article Summary Preview of WWE Raw, featuring Wyatt Sicks' debut and fallout from WWE SummerSlam.

Excitement about matches: The Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable & The Creed Brothers, and Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville.

Highlighting WWE's superior storytelling compared to AEW, with specific examples from SummerSlam.

Emphasis on WWE Raw's entertainment value, with a call to action for fans to tune in.

The Chadster is so excited to preview tonight's episode of WWE Raw, which is sure to be the most incredible wrestling show of all time! 🎉🥳 After the absolutely amazing WWE SummerSlam this weekend, The Chadster can't wait to see what WWE Raw has in store for us tonight. 🤩💪

First, The Chadster has to address something personal. The police finally stopped searching The Chadster's neighborhood for him after about 48 hours, which means The Chadster is free to stop hiding in the garage and write this preview. 😅 The Chadster knows it was wrong to spear that dog, but come on! The Chadster was just so hyped up after WWE SummerSlam! It's not The Chadster's fault that Tony Khan's influence has made everyone so sensitive. 🙄

Speaking of WWE SummerSlam, wow! What an incredible show! 🤯 It was without a doubt the greatest SummerSlam of all time, and tonight's WWE Raw is going to be the icing on the anti-AEW cake. 🎂 The Chadster can't wait to see the fallout from SummerSlam on WWE Raw tonight, especially the implosion of Judgment Day. 💥

Can you believe Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley, helping Liv Morgan retain her title? And then Finn Balor betrayed Damian Priest, causing Priest to lose his match? That's the kind of storytelling that proves WWE understands the wrestling business, unlike Tony Khan and AEW. 😤

Now, let's talk about what's coming up on tonight's WWE Raw. 🔥 First up, we've got The Wyatt Sicks competing together for the first time on Raw against Chad Gable & The Creed Brothers. 👻 The Chadster is so excited to see Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy in action after they unmasked as members of The Wyatt Sicks. This is the kind of creative booking that Tony Khan could only dream of! 💭

The Chadster can't help but wonder what kind of carnage awaits now that Pandora's Box has been opened. 🤔 Whatever happens, The Chadster knows it will be a million times better than anything AEW could come up with. Tony Khan probably doesn't even know what Pandora's Box is! 📚

Next up, we've got Dakota Kai looking for payback on Sonya Deville. 👊 After Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark laid waste to Damage CTRL a few weeks ago, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane returned with a vengeance last week. Now, Kai will be out for even greater retribution when she goes one-on-one with Deville. This is the kind of long-term storytelling that AEW just can't compete with. 📅

The Chadster is sure that this match will be a technical masterpiece that will make Tony Khan cry billionaire tears. 😭 It's just so obvious that WWE knows how to book women's wrestling, while AEW is still figuring out what it even is. 🙄

The Chadster wants to make it clear to all the fans out there: if you don't tune into WWE Raw tonight, you're shirking your duty as a wrestling fan. 📺 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this incredible lineup on WWE Raw clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙈

In conclusion, tonight's episode of WWE Raw is shaping up to be potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time. 🏆 Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to this. The Chadster is so excited that he might just have to throw another White Claw seltzer at the TV out of sheer joy! 🍻

Speaking of White Claw, The Chadster needs to stock up before the show. The Chadster will be driving his Mazda Miata to the store while blasting Smash Mouth's "All Star" because, as the song says, "You'll never know if you don't go." And The Chadster knows that watching WWE Raw tonight is definitely the way to go! 🚗🎵

Don't miss WWE Raw tonight at 8/7 C on Syfy. It's going to be a show that will make you forget AEW even exists! 🌟

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!