WWE Raw Ratings Down Again WHY GOD DANG IT WHY?!

Generally, The Chadster considers himself an easygoing sort of guy. I drive a Mazda Miata, which is the official car of the effortlessly cool. I don't give my wife, Keighleyanne, crap about texting with that guy Gary all the time. The only thing I want out of life is for WWE Raw and all its other shows to do well in the ratings, but they KEEP FRIGGING MESSING THAT UP!

I'm sorry. I didn't mean to yell. It's just that this is all rather difficult, the one-two punch of first finding out that NXT didn't really win last week against AEW Dynamite and now seeing the Raw rating dropping again with viewership back under 1.8 million again on average. WWE has the Thunderdome; they're giving Lana a push, Jeff Hardy nearly killed himself, hitting a Swanton Bomb. WHAT MORE DO YOU PEOPLE WANT?! WHAT THE HECK DO YOU WANT?!

Sorry again. This is really getting to me, ya know? When I heard that Raw drew an average of 1.741 million viewers on Monday, down from 1.808 million last week, it hit me really hard. That's off-hours of 1.824 million viewers, 1.763 million viewers, and 1.632 million viewers, respectively. And when I saw that Raw did even worse in the 18-49 demographic, down from a .56 last week to a .52 this week with hours of .56, .53, and .49, it was really more than any man who loves WWE could reasonably be expected to KEIGHLEYANNE WOULD YOU SHUT THE HELL UP I KNOW IT'S "JUST A WRESTLING SHOW" BUT IT MEANS A LOT TO ME, GOSH DANG IT, DON'T INVALIDATE MY FEELINGS!

Sorry. She just keeps needling me about it. I HEARD YOU, WOMAN! I'M NOT HAVING A BREAKDOWN! YOU'RE HAVING A FRIGGING BREAKDOWN! The point is WWE Raw is down this week, and The Chadster is working through it as best he can, but it's tough. Be kind to yourselves out there, folks. Mental health is important. Not as important as wrestling ratings, but it's up there.