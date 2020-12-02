Updated Ratings Show Viewer Tie Between NXT and AEW Dynamite

Bad news for wrestling journalists who can only perform sexually when NXT defeats AEW in the ratings: last week's big viewership win for NXT over AEW Dynamite has been changed to a tie. Updated numbers now put Dynamite and NXT both at 712,000 overall viewers, which means that, since Dynamite did significantly better with viewers 18-49, AEW must be considered the winner of the night.

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Actually Tied in Viewership Last Week

In the wake of the news, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer took to Twitter to joke, "God, I can just imagine the insanity this will cause. Neilson's updated numbers for last Wednesday have AEW Dynamite with 712,000 viewers. This is going to be like people who think Trump won the election." Of course, there is no evidence of the kind of widespread fraud it would take to change the results of the Wednesday Night Ratings.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Man, what a blow to The Chadster's self-esteem to learn one day after celebrating NXT's victory that AEW Dynamite actually got just as many viewers for the Thanksgiving Eve episode. As I noted then, I had plans to have sex with my wife, Keighleyanne, to celebrate the victory and because when NXT doesn't win in the ratings, the Chadster has trouble "performing." Well, I should have acted sooner, but I thought I had until at least tonight. I was thinking about having sex with Keighleyanne during the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match on Dynamite tonight, just to stick it to Tony Khan, but now all of that is ruined since it turns out NXT didn't win in viewership after all.

Keighleyanne is sure to be disappointed when I tell her the news, though she'll probably try to spare my feelings by acting like it's no big deal and promptly going back to texting with Gary. So I have AEW to thank for putting her in a bad mood as well. Thanks, AEW! You jerks.