WWE Raw Recap – A Bittersweet Night for Top Babyface Lana

We're almost there, folks. 2020 is nearly over. There's just nine hours left of WWE Raw to go before 2021, and we're going to recap three of them here tonight in this very article. Well, these three articles. Gotta stretch the clicks out this holiday season, you know? So here's the way it works. I'll watch Raw. I'll tell you what you need to know about what happened to so you can go online and complain about how much WWE sucks without having to watch the show. You give me a click or three in return. A fair and equitable trade, no?

This post is part 2 of a 3 part series. Read: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3

WWE Raw Recap for December 14th, 2020 Part 2

The New Day, teaming up with Jeff Hardy, are in the middle of a match with Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin that's started with about ten minutes to go in the first hour of Raw and ends ten minutes into the second hour. Lashley makes Hardy tap out to the Hurt Lock.

Asuka gives Lana a pep talk about her match with Nia Jax. Asuka tells Lana she's proud to be her partner. Lana heads to the ring. God help me, this stupid storyline has actually made me root for Lana. Raw takes a commercial break. Nia Jax comes out. Nia and Lana wrestle. Obviously, it's not a good match. It's a miracle neither of them broke their necks. But it succeeded at its purpose, which was for Lana to get an upset win over Nia with a surprise pin.

Unfortunately, Shayna Baszler jumps Asuka backstage after the match, which distracts Lana. Nia and Shayna kick the crap out of Lana and try to break her left leg. Asuka eventually makes the save.

Elias is in the ring, playing blues scales on the guitar. He introduces Jaxson Ryker, standing there in the ring, furious that the electoral college voted for Joe Biden earlier today. Elias says he had an epiphany when he was electrocuted last week and he had a vision of Jaxson Ryker. Ryker says Elias's music has changed him. He no longer thinks Black Lives Matter is garbage after listening to Elias's album.

Elias starts to play a song when R-Truth interrupts. He apologizes for interrupting Elias last week. He says he doesn't do that. Elias points out he's doing it right now. Elias tries to play the song again, but all of the jobbers who aren't doing anything run out to try to win the 24/7 Championship from Truth. Jaxson Ryker murders a few of them. Truth escapes with the belt. That settled, Elias starts to play again…

…but Raw cuts backstage, where Miz and Morrison are taking up more air time. Keith Lee, who's facing both of them tonight, walks up with a coin. He wants to do a coin toss. Miz and Morrison call heads. Lee flips it. It lands on heads. He tells them they won. But that's the only thing they'll win. Well, if Keith Lee isn't getting over with stellar written material like that, it's understandable Vince sent him back to remedial wrestling school.

Raw takes a commercial break. Then everyone comes out for the handicap match. I both watch and write about this show every week, and I couldn't tell you why these guys are fighting each other. I don't know if that's because there is no reason, or because the reason was so stupid I blocked it out of my mind, or because it's so boring my mind never committed it to memory. But in any case, Miz and Morrison fight Lee two-on-one. They beat him with a double pin after getting beat up the whole match. So who looked good coming out of that? After a long replay of everything that happened last week between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, Raw takes a commercial break.

When Raw returns, Bray Wyatt comes to the ring wearing a Bray Wyatt Christmas sweater. His puppets are at ringside. Bray cuts a promo. Wait, he can do that outside the Firefly Funhouse? Bray apologizes to Randy Orton for The Fiend interrupting their match last week and talks about how The Fiend is gonna destroy Randy at TLC on Sunday. Then he reads jokes about Randy and after each one he and his puppets laugh their asses off. Orton appears on the Titantron to put a stop to this. Orton admits The Fiend outmaneuvered Randy last week, but that won't happen again at TLC or tonight. He challenges Wyatt to a game of hide-and-seek. Wyatt is all in on some hide and seek. Orton tells Wyatt to come and find him. Wyatt, who at this point is drenched in sweat even though he didn't do anything but stand around in the ring, heads backstage to look for Orton.

We Want Your Clicks

Part two of this Raw recap is over, but the journey isn't done. Click down below to read part three.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: WWE Raw Edition for December 15th, 2020.

WWE Raw Recap – Settle In for a Long Winter's Nap

WWE Raw Recap – A Bittersweet Night for Top Babyface Lana

WWE Raw Recap – Bray Wyatt Shows How You Win at Hide-and-Seek (Coming Soon)