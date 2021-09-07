WWE Raw Review 9/6/2021: So We Heard You Like Tag Team Matches

How do you follow up your competitor putting on one of the best PPVs of all time? What lessons did WWE take away from AEW All Out? We found out on WWE Raw this week.

Raw opened with a series of short promos by various tag teams about tonight's Tag Team Turmoil. Smackdown used to start with these promos and I thought they were good, so of course they stopped doing them. To be fair, I guess you do need to have the show booked ahead of time to be able to record people cutting promos about it.

RKBro take the obligatory overly-long opening promo spot and talk about the teams vying for a shot at them tonight. MVP and Bobby Lashley come out and Lashley just gives Orton a WWE Championship shot at Extreme Rules. Lashley and MVP have also entered tag team turmoil.

In the first match of Tag Team Turmoil, the New Day defeated the Viking Raiders when Xavier Woods pins Erik for the first victory.

Kingston and Woods next hit Daybreak on Veer to defeat Jinder Mahal and Veer.

Lucha House party was next, and Woods pinned Gran Metalik for another win.

Woods pinned T-Bar to beat the former Retribution next, and this time, Mace and T-Bar beat down the New Day after losing.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor were next in line, and Mansoor tried to save New Day from the beatdown while Ali stayed outside. Both of them got beat up anyway, and this somehow put Tag Team Turmoil on a break for a while, according to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce. Wait, what? They can do that?

So while the gauntlet match TOOK A TIME OUT, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus went at it, which Sheamus won with a rollup to earn a United States title shot at Extreme Rules.

Backstage, el Campion de Estados Unidos, Damian Priest was glad to see it (at least someone is happy watching Raw).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sheamus quedará viendo las luces en Extreme Rules: Raw Exclusive, Sept. 6, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZ342X60HPs)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sheamus feels effects of showdown against Drew McIntyre: Raw Exclusive, Sept. 6, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8ZBTWAXFW8)

Rhea Ripley pinned Natalya to pick up a win for herself and Nikki Cross against Natalya and Tamina. Are Natalya and Tamina the losingest champs in history? I guess it doesn't matter if you win or lose when you only ever compete in non-title matches. Does Vince even remember they're tag champs? Maybe they'll get to keep them until they retire because he forgot.

Karrion Kross destroyed John Morrison in a squash match.

Nia Jax challenged Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship and lost due to distraction from her own tag team partner, Shayna Baszler. The true winners were the medical staff who didn't have to treat any serious injuries from these two. Afterward, Alexa Bliss and her magic doll showed up and Charlotte promised them a title shot too, because why not?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nia Jax has no words following her loss to The Queen: Raw Exclusive, Sept. 6, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3PbQMsgjGY)

Reggie successfully defended his 24/7 Championship against Akira Tozawa in a quick match. The jobbers gave chase (including poor Jeff Hardy, whose face we don't even see, just the hankie in his pocket), and Drake Maverick was back on WWE Raw as well. (Vince: "wait a minute, pal… didn't I FIRE that son of a bitch?!") Utter nonsense and I feel bad for everyone involved.

Backstage, Doudrop cut a promo on Eva Marie.

Tag Team Turmoil resumed at this point. New Day beat Mansoor and Mustafa Ali.

Then AJ Styles and Omos came out next and Styles pinned Kofi Kingston with the Styles Clash to take him out, and I still don't understand why this match needed a break in the middle if New Day were just going to lose anyway.

Bobby Lashley and MVP came out next and Lashley speared Styles to get the win and earn the shot at the tag team titles. Omos hit Lashley with a chokeslam after the match and then Orton hit Lashley with an RKO.

This was a weird episode of Raw. I think WWE may have been broken by AEW All Out. "Everyone loved that tag match at All Out, dammit! Well, I'll show them, pal! Two hours of the same tag team match on Raw this week!" WWE's main event scene has now become so insular that the tag champs are feuding with the WWE champ for his belt and the WWE champ is feuding with the tag champs for their belts. And the women's title feud involves a magic doll. And poor Jeff Hardy! Total garbage, as usual, but at least it was slightly different garbage, unless you count the Sheamus/McIntyre match we've seen fifty times before.

WWE Raw 9/6/2021 Review by Jude Terror 1.5 / 10 This was a weird episode of Raw. I think WWE may have been broken by AEW All Out. "Everyone loved that tag match at All Out, dammit! Well, I'll show them, pal! Two hours of the same tag team match on Raw this week!" WWE's main event scene has now become so insular that the tag champs are feuding with the WWE champ for his belt and the WWE champ is feuding with the tag champs for their belts. And the women's title feud involves a magic doll. And poor Jeff Hardy! Total garbage, as usual, but at least it was slightly different garbage, unless you count the Sheamus/McIntyre match we've seen fifty times before.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe