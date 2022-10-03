WWE Raw: Six Segments Planned for Extreme Rules "Go-Home" Show

WWE's Extreme Rules PLE will take place this coming Saturday, meaning tonight's episode of WWE Raw will be the final episode before various storylines and feuds reach their next major point at that show. And WWE has a lot already planned and advertised for Raw this week: six matches and segments, to be exact. As per Bleeding Cool's stringent new clickbait guidelines, we've organized them into the form of a listicle.

Six Matches and Segments Planned for WWE Raw This Week

Oh SEO gods, hear our prayer. We present to you this listicle in tribute with hopes you will bestow upon us the most bounteous of clicks. Please, oh gods, do rain down upon us with clicks, that we may quench our thirst for ad impressions and revenue! Oh, ye gods, your will is so difficult to interpret, but we have no choice but to believe that you know best. Amen.

Candace LeRea Takes on Dakota Kai on WWE Raw

Candace LeRea is on a roll since returning on WWE Raw last week, where she absolutely squashed Nikki Ash. Now, LeRae has her sights set on Bayley for some reason (maybe Bayley is going to win the belt at Extreme Rules and needs an opponent for after that), so she'll need to start working her way through Bayley's Damage CTRL teammates.

Johnny Gargano Faces Otis

Meanwhile, LeRae's husband, Johnny Wrestling, has a bit of a head start, returning to Raw a few weeks earlier. He'll take on Alpha Academy's Otis on Raw this week, but look out for Money in the Bank briefcase holder Austin Theory to get involved in some way as his feud with Gargano heats up.

Braun Strowman Murders Chad Gable on WWE Raw

The other member of Alpha Academy, Chad Gable, will try his luck against Braun Strowman (who also returned to WWE Raw recently). It's not going to go well for him, we'd wager. Strowman will definitely control his narrative in this match.

Matt Riddle Comes "Face to Face" with Seth Rollins

Matt Riddle gets a do-over against Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules this weekend, and UFC legend Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee. Riddle and Rollins will come face-to-face on WWE Raw this week, but with a catch: thanks to a "no contact" order, neither man is allowed to touch the other. The old saying goes, "sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me." Rollins and Riddle will put that to the test on Raw tonight.

Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles Take on Judgment Day on WWE Raw

Judgment Day has been trying to recruit AJ Styles for weeks, though they have a strange way of courting him: by beating his ass! Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, already joined the group. He's still getting his ass beat, but by Rhea Ripley in a sexual sort of way, so he's cool with it. Rey and AJ will team up on Raw tonight and try to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest in tag team action.

Bayley and Bianca Belair Sign Their Extreme Rules Match Contract

Bayley will go one-on-one with Bianca Belair in a ladder match at Extreme Rules on Saturday. They'll sign the contract for this match on WWE Raw tonight. And you know how WWE contract signings go…

WWE Raw: Start Time, How to Watch

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA. You can tune in and devote three hours of your life to watching it, sure, and Raw has been better than it's been in years, but that's still a hefty amount of time to spend. Other options include following the show on Twitter, where WWE posts constant updates, or checking out the highlight clips on YouTube after the show goes off the air. But the best possible way, because it results in more clicks for us, is to check out Bleeding Cool tomorrow morning where we'll give you the high points in another listicle. Oh SEO gods be praised!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe