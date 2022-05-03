WWE Raw: Slightly Less Bad Than Normal Streak Continues

WWE Raw continued to coast on the fumes of WrestleMania this week for the go-home show for this weekend's WrestleMania Backlash PLE. The general consensus, which we agree with, is that Raw has been slightly less bad lately, and this week's episode continued to be slightly less bad compared to the WWE of roughly six months ago and the ten or so years prior. Whether or not WWE can keep up this momentum remains to be seen (and is extremely unlikely), so all we can say is: enjoy it while you can.

Even so, that doesn't mean we recommend watching an episode of WWE Raw, which remains a torturous three-hour experience. But keeping up with the clips on YouTube and maybe watching the PLEs? That wouldn't be too bad a choice. With that in mind, here's the highlights from WWE Raw this week:

Drew McIntyre and RKBro attacked The Bloodline to open WWE Raw, showing WWE has pretty much nothing else to do but kill time with this storyline before the 6-man tag at Backlash, and even that is itself a stall before the individual components can fight each other in matches that actually matter.

Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy scored a win over Ezekial and the Street Profits as one of the most soap opera storylines to hit WWE Raw since Murphy was making out with Rey Mysterio's daughter, and we have to say: we're here for this one.

Veer Mahaan won a squash match, continuing his undefeated streak since finally coming to WWE Raw. Like all WWE monster pushes, this will all lead to Mahaan being fed to a lukewarm babyface, so enjoy it while it lasts.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles exchanged a Too Sweet when Balor ran out to assist Styles after Styles defeated Damian Priest and got jumped by Priest and Edge. Who's the real Forbidden Door now, AEW?! Okay, still you. But this was cool anyway.

Mustafa Ali was a guest on Miz TV on WWE Raw last night, where he quickly found himself in a United States Championship contender handicap match against The Miz and Theory. Ali lost in humiliating fashion after making multiple references to his earlier spats with WWE management. That'll teach him.

More nonsense occurred with the 24/7 Championship, but the takeaway is that Nikki Cross may abandon her dumb superhero gimmick and team up with Doudrop in a more serious fashion, which… well, it would be great, but also, we'll believe it when we see it.

Cody Rhodes interrupted Seth Rollins' self-planned Rollins Appreciation Night on WWE Raw, kicking off a promo battle that turned into a brawl. At the crux of the argument: which superstar is more delusional, and which has uglier fashion sense. The real answer: both of them.

Cedric Alexander wanted to prove himself to MVP in hopes of rekindling the fleeting moment of career success he once had when he was in the Hurt Business back in the golden era of Pandemic WWE Raw. Instead, he got his ass kicked by Bobby Lashley.

Finally, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Asuka took on Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Sonya Deville to further three feuds, a remarkably effective booking decision which leads us to believe Vince McMahon must have fallen asleep during the third hour of WWE Raw to accidentally allow this to happen. Morgan ended up getting the pin, continuing her push as WWE's preferred blonde babyface (eat your heart out, Alexa Bliss).

