WWE Raw Tag Title #1 Contenders Good at Quiz Bowl, Bad at Wrestling

RKBro defeated Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl on WWE Raw last night, proving their dominance in the realm of trivia and earning a future shot at the tag titles. But in an impromptu match later that night against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, RKBro came up short, proving once again that any thrown-together team of singles starts will always be better than an actual tag team in WWE.

The Quiz Bowl opened the show on WWE Raw last night, with Riddle and Randy Orton successfully defeating Alpha Academy. After losing the bowl, Alpha Academy faced the Street Profits in a non-title match and won, getting their heat back.

Later in the night, Riddle faced Seth Rollins in the WWE Raw main event, only for Kevin Owens to show up and interfere, giving Riddle the win via disqualification.

The match was then restarted as a tag match, with Randy Orton joining his partner. However, despite being former tag team champions and the current number one contenders, RKBro were unable to defeat Rollins and Owens, who aren't even a part of the tag team division.

But fear not! Just because RKBro lost the match, WWE has a great way to build the team back up on next week's edition of WWE Raw. From a press release:

Riddle set to throw RK-Broga Party Toga! Toga! Toga! Riddle invites you to the biggest bash Monday Night Raw has ever seen as he and Randy Orton host an RK-Broga Party to celebrate earning a future Raw Tag Team Title Match after defeating Alpha Academy in the Quiz Bowl this past Monday. Grab your best toga, leave the guitars at home and get ready to shout with The Ultimate Bro Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on SYFY!

Yeah, that sounds about right.

