WWE Raw: Triple H Offers History Lesson in Netflix Debut Cold Open

With WWE Raw set to make its debut on Netflix tonight, here's a look at the Triple H-narrated cold open to tonight's show that was released.

In less than 12 hours, it will be the beginning of a new era for both Netflix and WWE, with WWE Raw making its debut tonight on the streaming service in a very big way. We've got Roman Reigns taking on Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat for the coveted Ula Fala, Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, a main event grudge match between Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre looking to get some revenge on OG Bloodline member Jey Uso. We've got Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary, Travis Scott performing the new theme song live, WWE legend John Cena kicking off his retirement run, Logan Paul on hand to annoy the living f**k out of everyone, and a now-confirmed appearance by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Hmmm…). Now, we're getting a look at the official cold open to tonight's premiere, with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H narrating a special look at the history of the professional wrestling organization and the "stories" it has told over the decades as it prepares for its future. Honestly, in terms of looking to make an emotional impact ahead of tonight's WWE Raw (and setting aside some real-world commentary that could easily be applied), it's pretty impressive – and it's waiting for you above to check out.

"It will be flexible. It will be flexible in I don't necessarily know the time constraints of network television or cable television apply. It's a slightly different platform. Much like many episodic shows, they have the ability to do whatever the show needs to have down. If this episode needs to be an hour, great, it's an hour. If the next episode needs to be 42 minutes, it's 42 minutes. It's what makes for the best product. I'm not saying we're going to be 42 minutes, but clearly, we'll deliver the product in a way that is best for Netflix and their business model and best for our storytelling." Triple H shared with Jimmy Traina during the latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. "We have averages. For me, the perfect show time is somewhere in the two-and-a-half-hour range. If you had asked me years ago, the two-hour shows, you get into them, and you don't have the real estate on that program to get everything in there you want to get in, all the stories and characters. Sometimes, it's a good thing because it creates scarcity and opportunity for people to be more over, but sometimes there are things you want to get in there."

Triple H offered an example of how a segment going long would impact the rest of the live show. "People lose track of the fact that what we do is live. There are formats we have to stick with and constraints of commercial time. If you run a segment that is scheduled for 10 minutes and it ends up being colossal content and goes 17 minutes, you're now 17 minutes into a show, and you have to find places to pull that out and still hit commercial times and crossover times, which is important for networks. All of that makes it difficult to do," he explained.

"I think we'll have more freedom in the format and more freedom to say… if two hours is not enough, three hours, you can be in the position of 'did you need that or was it important?'" Triple H continued. "I don't want to say filler because I don't want anyone to feel like they're filler. Sometimes, a three-hour show, having hours that crossover, you're so constrained by that that you're putting in the show what we call 'collapsible.' The show is heavy, we get late into an hour, something has to lose time. What is collapsible? What is not the story driving everything? What can be shrunk or can go quicker? The amount of commercial time doesn't change. It's difficult. Sometimes, three hours can feel long, and two hours is not enough. Somewhere in the middle is a sweet spot."

