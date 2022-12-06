WWE Raw: Who Won the Poker Tournament and Other Important Results

WWE Raw delivered a somewhat lackluster, if inoffensive, episode of WWE Raw last night. Little of consequence happened on the show, which centered mostly around a poker tournament. This is the time of year when WWE is mostly coasting, as plans are probably mostly set for WrestleMania next year, but WWE can't really move any of them along until after the Royal Rumble. As a result, episodes of weekly TV are likely to be low-key until at least the build for the Rumble begins.

So what actually happened on WWE Raw this week? The most impactful part of Raw were the two triple threat matches, with the winners of each going on to a #1 contender match next week. Bayley beat Asuka and Rhea Ripley in the first match, while Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the other.

The Tag Team Championships were on the line too, but were never in danger of being lost. The Usos were meant to defend against Matt Riddle and Elias, but they beat up Elias too early so he was replaced by Kevin Owens instead. Not that it mattered much…

The United States Championship was also defended on WWE Raw by Austin Theory against Mustafa Ali, with Dolph Ziggler attacking Theory to cause a disqualification. And everyone continued to not care.

Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley engaged in fisticuffs.

And for the entertainment portion of the sports entertainment on WWE Raw this week, JBL hosted a poker tournament, which led to a six-man tag match, and the less said about that the better.

Next week, WWE Raw should feel a little more high-stakes, as we'll learn who Bianca Belair's next challenger is. But remember, WWE has a lot of time to kill until the Royal Rumble, so expect some slow-paced storylines for the rest of the year until WWE can finally kick things into high gear for WrestleMania season.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe