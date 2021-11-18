WWE Releases John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick & More

WWE announced another round of talents cuts on Thursday night, with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com reporting that John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Isaiah "Swerve Scott," Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker have been let go in a move that WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis described in a message as being for "budgetary" reasons. The latest round is the second one this month, with earlier in November seeing the release of 18 additional members of the WWE roster. Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, "B-Fab" Briana Brandy, Harry Smith, Scarlett Boudreaux, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier and Katrina Cortez were the names in the previous wave of terminations. Speculation is already running hot-n-heavy on social media on two levels. First, what the exact reasons are for the large number of releases this year. Is it a move to make the WWE more financially viable to the always-present rumors about possibly selling the company? And as for the released wrestlers, it's pretty clear that AEW is the first name that comes off of most people's lips. But with more viable companies in play than ever before, the WWE's loss could be professional wrestling's gain in the big picture.

Here's a look at Maverick's video reaction to the news that was posted earlier this evening, with the clip implying at the end that Maverick already has plans for where he will be headed next (though it's not known if that's a legitimate tease of news to come or an announcement that Maverick is open to other wrestling companies):

Wrestler Mia Yim was also released earlier this month, and she didn't mince words on her thoughts on today's releases. Taking to Twitter, Yim retweeted Ross' news about the releases with a clip from Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. Though it could also be said that should took a page from Seth Rollins with her sentiment to burn it all down:

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, Raw, Smackdown, wrestling, wwe