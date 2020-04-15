WWE Releases Wrestling Legend and Former RAW GM Kurt Angle

It seems WWE has been on a roll today. From announcing a slew of released we covered mere minutes ago, we have a name that deserves his own article. According to Fightful.com, WWE has released Kurt Angle, a move that's coming as a huge shock to WWE fans across the globe. But this should also not be a huge surprise. Angle hasn't been seen on WWE television in some time and has been doing appearances in the independent circuit. The Olympic Gold Medalist has also been absent from WWE television since WWE got rid of the RAW and SmackDown management character. He has made appearances here and there, but he's been by far and large missing from the spotlight.

Angle has had one hell of a run in WWE. From his debut in the late '90s (after showing no interest in joining a professional wrestling company), Angle became a household name and one synonymous with the WWE. He held several titles during his years in WWE, was both a face and a heel, and even had a "son" at one point. Hopefully, Jason Jordan is taking the news of Angle being cut well. Angle also wasn't shy about beating his addictions and becoming a better man for himself and his family and fans. He's been a positive role model and inspiration for up and coming wrestlers, and everyone in between. This is a huge loss to the WWE family and fans, but this could be another wrestling company's gain. Of course, Angle could use this as a way to just fully retire, which he absolutely deserves. My personal favorite Angle moment was in 2001, when he drove a milk truck into the arena, and sprayed the audience with milk.

Along with Angle, it was announced that Scott Armstrong, Pat Buck, Aiden English, Sarah Stock, Shawn Davari, and Billy Kidman were also released. This comes with a string of other releases made earlier today. I'm sure WWE will be announcing more releases as the day, and weeks go on. We here at Bleeding Cool hope every one of the superstars released from their contracts today lands on their feet at another promotion, and can't wait to see them wrestle once again.