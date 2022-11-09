WWE Reportedly Eyeing John Cena In-Ring Return At WrestleMania?

WWE legend John Cena has successfully followed his fellow WWE legend and once-upon-a-time rival, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, in transitioning from pro wrestling to the world of Hollywood. While The Rock has proven himself to be one of the biggest movie stars in the world over the past decade-plus, Cena has now made quite a splash himself by headlining big projects such as this past year's HBO Max hit Peacemaker. Now we're getting word that Cena may be following The Rock's lead again, but this time in the opposite direction.

While most of us have heard the heavy rumblings for almost a year now that The Rock is expected to make his in-ring return at this year's WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, it's now being reported that John Cena too will be hitting the ropes again at this year's showcase of the immortals. According to Give Me Sport, in an exclusive chat with well-known WWE scooper WrestleVotes, the Twitter handle says they have inside info that the Doctor of Thuganomics will be seeing patients at WrestleMania.

"Cena should be there, and Cena should be wrestling." WrestleVotes continues, explaining that even though former WWE head honcho Vince McMahon has been put out to pasture, John Cena is still tight with WWE and open to working with them. "I know he touches base every so often, and although Vince is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have respect for each other."

So why this year's WrestleMania? For John Cena, it's a combo of performing at the biggest show of the year and doing it where his current workplace is. "WrestleMania is still WrestleMania, and it's in Los Angeles. If Cena is legitimately trying to be 'the next Rock,' you should perform at WrestleMania in Hollywood, and I think he'll be there, and I think it'll be wrestling. I'll leave it at that."

While that's not a lot of concrete proof, WrestleVotes has been proven to be a reliable source several times, and they feel confident in saying we'll be seeing John Cena in the ring at WrestleMania this year. Of course, we'll all have to play the waiting game to see if that comes to fruition, but with Cena being a growing star in Hollywood and the show taking place in his backyard, it would all make perfect sense.