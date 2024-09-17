Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Returns to NBC in December

WWE resurrects iconic Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC, amidst shifting TV deals and industry competition. What does this mean for wrestling's future?

Article Summary WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event returns to NBC on Dec 14, 2024, after a long hiatus, reviving the iconic show.

The event, held at Nassau Coliseum, will air on NBC and stream on Peacock, featuring quarterly specials.

WWE's media strategies include Raw moving to Netflix, SmackDown to USA Network, and NXT to The CW in 2025.

AEW's potential new broadcasting deal with Warner Bros. Discovery adds intrigue to WWE's strategic moves.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the renowned purveyor of sports entertainment, has officially revealed the imminent return of its iconic series Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) to NBC. This resurrection of a beloved wrestling program comes at a time of significant upheaval in the industry, with television deals and streaming partnerships reshaping the landscape of sports entertainment.

According to an exclusive press release reveal from Variety, the revived SNME will make its grand return on December 14, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast live on NBC and simultaneously streamed on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, and will be the first of four quarterly specials to air in primetime on the network. In a nod to the show's storied history, the premiere will emanate from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York—the very venue that hosted the inaugural SNME back in 1985.

For sports entertainment fans eager to secure their seats for this historic event, WWE has announced that presale tickets will be available starting September 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Devotees of the squared circle can register for exclusive presale offerings through WWE's official website. General ticket sales will commence on September 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. For those seeking a more premium experience, WWE's partnership with On Location offers Priority Passes, granting access to premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities with WWE superstars, exclusive photo opportunities, and other bespoke experiences.

The revival of SNME, which will air in the form of four quarterly specials, is just one piece of a larger puzzle in WWE's evolving media strategy. The company is undergoing substantial changes to its television arrangements. WWE Raw, the company's long-running flagship program, is slated to move to Netflix in 2025, though it has seen its runtime reduced from three hours to two on USA Network in the interim. SmackDown is transitioning from Fox to USA Network, while NXT, WWE's developmental brand, is set to find a new home on The CW network.

The timing of this announcement is particularly intriguing, given the current state of flux in the professional wrestling industry. Industry analysts are anticipating an imminent announcement from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), WWE's primary competitor, regarding a new television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Speculation suggests that this deal could potentially more than double AEW's current broadcasting fee, significantly bolstering the young promotion's financial standing.

It is worth noting that WWE has faced accusations of engaging in an "astroturfing" campaign against AEW, including alleged leaks of negative stories to the press. While these allegations remain unsubstantiated, the timing of the SNME announcement—potentially drawing attention away from AEW's impending deal the day after a report suggesting the deal could bring in $170 million per year—could raise eyebrows among industry observers.

The original run of Saturday Night's Main Event holds a special place in wrestling history. The show aired nearly 30 episodes on NBC between 1985 and 1991, occupying late-night slots when Saturday Night Live was on hiatus, and helped usher in the then-WWF's rise to prominence in 1980s pop culture. Subsequent revivals on Fox and NBC failed to achieve the same lasting pop culture significance, but the new show is better positioned amidst what many agree is a boom period for the company and the sport.

As WWE prepares to breathe new life into this nostalgic property, questions abound regarding how the company will adapt SNME for the modern era of professional wrestling. Will it maintain the big event spirit of its predecessor, or will it feature mostly forgettable bouts, with truly consequential encounters reserved for premium live events?

The resurrection of Saturday Night's Main Event represents more than just the return of a beloved wrestling program. It symbolizes WWE's ongoing efforts to maintain its dominance in an increasingly competitive landscape. As the professional wrestling industry continues to evolve, with shifting alliances and competitors jockeying for position, WWE's strategic moves—including the revival of SNME—will play a crucial role in shaping the future of sports entertainment.

