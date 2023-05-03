WWE Signs Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Crushing AEW's Hopes 🚨 WWE signs Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock! Will this signing finally CRUSH AEW? Find out how WWE scores big time! 🥇🤼‍♀️💪

🚨🚨🚨 WWE has scored a massive win against AEW by signing Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock! 🚨🚨🚨 Oh, The Chadster is just beaming with delight after learning that Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock has signed with WWE. 💪 👏 This signing will surely crush AEW as there's no way that Tony Khan's company could have lured such a top-tier athlete. Just check out this press release from WWE.com:

As first reported by ESPN, Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock has signed with WWE. Born in Chicago and raised in Texas, Mensah-Stock is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of women's wrestling, winning gold medals at the Pan American Championships, Pan American Games, World Championships, and the Olympics. In 2021, Mensah-Stock won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games and in the process became the first Black woman ever to win gold in freestyle wrestling. Mensah-Stock joins an incredible list of former Olympic wrestlers to sign with WWE including Gable Steveson, Chad Gable and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan would even think he could sign someone like Mensah-Stock. 🙄 Luckily for the wrestling world, she has chosen to side with the winning team at WWE, where she'll be guided by the experts who know how to develop true superstars. 🌟 Auughh man! So unfair for AEW that they'll never have this level of talent on their roster!

If Tony Khan was wise, he'd realize that his crowd-pleasing tactics and stylistic variety won't cut it against athletes the caliber of Mensah-Stock. In fact, this signing further cements WWE's superiority, because when an Olympic gold medalist joins WWE instead of AEW, it is clear that they respect professional wrestling the way The Chadster does. 💯👍

And just as The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata, jamming out to Smashmouth and enjoying a crisp, refreshing White Claw seltzer, the news of this signing made the day even better! 🚗🎶🥂 And while The Chadster enjoys this victory for WWE and wrestling as a whole, he'll continue to savor the beautiful taste of his White Claw seltzers, confident in the fact that no matter how hard Tony Khan tries, he'll never be able to overcome the might of WWE. 🥂😌So here's to Tamyra Mensah-Stock and to yet another crushing blow against AEW. Cheers, WWE Universe! 🥂🎉