WWE SmackDown 1/26 Preview: Yup, There's Still Wrestling Going On…

With the Royal Rumble landing this weekend, here's a preview of what's set to hit our screens tonight on FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Soooooo… how's your week been? For the WWE, it's been a pretty Jekyll/Hyde run. From a multi-billion-dollar deal with Netflix that sees USA Network's WWE Raw move to the streaming service for at least five years (it's a ten-year deal, with a mid-deal opt-out for Netflix) to a bombshell lawsuit hitting Vince McMahon, the pro-wrestling company, and more – only days before one of the WWE's tentpole premium live events. With the horrific details of the lawsuit overshadowing a whole ton of publicity for this weekend's big show, tonight's WWE SmackDown will have to deliver big-time to make up for lost time. Here's a look at a rundown of tonight's card – along with the official previews for each match/segment as well as a look back at how things got here:

WWE SmackDown Preview: January 26, 2024

"The Bloodline's Prince of the Table" Solo Sikoa takes on LA Knight in one of five main headlines for tonight. In addition, we've got Carlito, Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits, The Final Testament, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, The Kabuki Warriors, Carmelo Hayes, Austin Theory, and more. Here's what's going down:

LA Knight Takes On Solo Sikoa: One night before Royal Rumble, LA Knight gets prepared by taking on The Bloodline's "Tribal Heir" Solo Sikoa. Sikoa's match against "The Viper" Randy Orton last week ended in all-out mayhem, making this matchup even more intriguing.

Carlito Goes One-on-One Against Santos Escobar: One week after Santos Escobar, Angel & Humberto stole a Six-Man Tag Team Match victory over The LWO, the sinister Escobar will finally go one-on-one with the Superstar he sidelined for weeks, Carlito.

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits Come Face-to-Face with The Final Testament: The Earth might shake when Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits come face-to-face with The Final Testament live on Friday Night SmackDown. For weeks, the new team of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering & AOP have terrorized The All Mighty, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins, and the trio is sick and tired of the mind games.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Defend Titles Against The Kabuki Warriors: Just one week after retaining their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will put the gold on the line against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory Get a Rematch: One of the top Superstars in NXT returns to the blue brand as the captivating Carmelo Hayes takes on the arrogant Austin Theory in a rematch of their match from two weeks ago. The last match between these two budding Superstars was cut short as the referee called for the bell after a top-rope maneuver went awry. Now, both Hayes and Theory are excited to run it back and earn a massive win ahead of this weekend's Royal Rumble.

