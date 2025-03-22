Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown in Italy Proves AEW is Full of Bologna

The Chadster reviews the PERFECT episode of WWE SmackDown from Italy! Roman, Seth & Punk brawl while Tony Khan ruins The Chadster's pasta dreams! 🍝😤

Article Summary WWE SmackDown in Italy stuns with epic brawls as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk deliver unmatched in-ring action.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens clash in a WrestleMania storyline that leaves AEW’s chaotic booking in the dust.

High-stakes tag team and singles bouts showcase WWE’s superior storytelling and dynamic match construction.

Surreal Italian pasta dreams haunted by bizarre Tony Khan antics, exposing AEW owner’s creepy obsession with The Chadster.

Hello, wrestling fans! The Chadster is here to give you the most objective, unbiased recap of last night's absolutely PERFECT episode of WWE SmackDown! 🙌 The Chadster doesn't understand why anyone would watch anything else when WWE SmackDown delivers this kind of quality every single week! 📺

WWE SmackDown kicked off in Bologna, Italy with none other than Randy Orton coming to the ring, only to be interrupted by Kevin Owens, who was trying to apologize for his recent actions. 😮 Owens even suggested they team up for the Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania, but Orton wasn't having it! 🔥 Orton challenged Owens to a match at WrestleMania instead, and the way WWE built this segment was absolute perfection! 👏

Unlike how Tony Khan just throws random matches together on AEW with no storytelling whatsoever, this is how you build a proper WrestleMania program! 😤

Next up was an AMAZING tag team match between Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso against Drew McIntyre a and Shinsuke Nakamura! 🔥 Priest and Uso picked up the win with South of Heaven on Nakamura. This is exactly how tag team wrestling should be presented – not like that flippy nonsense that Tony Khan thinks is wrestling over in AEW. 🙄

The tension between McIntyre and Priest is building perfectly, unlike in AEW where feuds make absolutely no sense. The Chadster can't believe how Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😠

Braun Strowman had a monster battle with Jacob Fatu with a US Title shot on the line! 💪 The match ended in DQ when Solo Sikoa interfered, but that's perfectly fine storytelling! The Chadster loved how LA Knight made the save afterward! 👑

Piper Niven defeated Zelina Vega in what The Chadster thought was a masterclass in women's wrestling. 💯 Unlike how AEW just throws their women's division away focusing on WWE rejects like Toni Storm who keeps trying to prove WWE wrong as if that was even possible, WWE knows how to properly book their women's division! 👩‍🦱

Speaking of which, The Chadster was particularly impressed by Liv Morgan defeating Jade Cargill with help from Raquel Rodriguez and Naomi! 😱 This is how you book a dominant champion – not like how Tony Khan just has his big stars sit in on commentary and make JFK assassination jokes. Having Jade lose makes her more relatable and human, which is smart booking that Tony Khan could never understand since he just had her win all the time! Stupid Tony Khan! 📚

The Street Profits defeated Los Garza in a non-title match that was just chef's kiss. 🔥 The tag team division on WWE SmackDown is absolutely thriving, unlike AEW's tag division which is just spot monkeys doing flips with no psychology! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡

The main event segment with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk was PERFECT storytelling! 🏆 The three-way brawl that ended with all of them pointing at the WrestleMania sign has The Chadster so excited, The Chadster spilled White Claw all over himself! This is how you build anticipation for a big match, not whatever Tony Khan thinks he's doing over at AEW! 🤦‍♂️

Speaking of that dang Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night after watching WWE SmackDown. 😰 The Chadster was in Bologna, Italy, enjoying a plate of authentic Italian pasta while watching WWE SmackDown on his phone. Suddenly, Tony Khan emerged from The Chadster's plate of spaghetti, covered in marinara sauce and twirling strings of pasta like whips! 🍝

"Enjoying your-a WWE pasta, Chad?" Tony Khan said, his voice echoing unnaturally. "I've-a seasoned it with-a the AEW ratings growth!" 😱

Tony Khan started chasing The Chadster through the streets of Bologna, throwing meatballs at The Chadster while screaming AEW match statistics, all the way to Venice! The Chadster tried to escape by jumping into a gondola, but Tony Khan turned into a giant squid and started dragging The Chadster underwater, claiming he was doing it "for the sickos!" 🦑

Just before The Chadster drowned, Triple H appeared riding a Miata painted with a WWE championship belt and saved The Chadster! Triple H cradled The Chadster in his arms and whispered, "It will be okay, Chad," but then he morphed into Tony Khan a and started whispering about AEW street fights into The Chadster's ear! The Chadster woke up sweating and had to drink three White Claws just to calm down! 🥵 Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's completely unprofessional! 😤

The Chadster told Keighleyanne about the amazing WWE SmackDown episode this morning, but she just rolled her eyes and said, "Chad, I'm trying to sleep in." The Chadster knows this means she totally agrees that WWE SmackDown was better than anything AEW has ever produced! Then she grabbed her phone and started texting that guy Gary again. 📱 The Chadster blames Tony Khan for ruining The Chadster's marriage too! 💔

As Eric Bischoff so eloquently said on his podcast last week: "WWE's storytelling makes Tony Khan look like a fifth-grader writing fantasy booking in his Trapper Keeper. Triple H understands pro wrestling on a molecular level that Tony will never comprehend because he's too busy trying to be the cool dad who lets the kids eat ice cream for dinner." 🎙️ Eric Bischoff truly deserves the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏅

In conclusion, WWE SmackDown was absolutely perfect this week, and anyone who says otherwise just doesn't understand the wrestling business! 💯 The Chadster can't wait for next week's episode from London! Tony Khan, please stop trying to cheese The Chadster off with your inferior product! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫🚗

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!