WWE Smackdown Preview: Big E and Apollo Crews in Sit-Down Interview

WWE has added one more segment to tonight's WWE Smackdown, the go-home show for WWE Fastlane this Sunday. Intercontinental Champion Big E and challenger Apollo Crews will sit down with Michael Cole for an interview about their Fastlane title bout.

Says the press release on WWE.com:

Last week, Intercontinental Champion Big E returned from an injury he suffered at the hands of Apollo Crews only to taste the metal of the steel steps once more during another brutal sneak attack. Prior to their Intercontinental Championship Rematch at WWE Fastlane, Michael Cole will sit down with The Powerhouse of Positivity and his fierce challenger. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Also on WWE Smackdown this week, Edge will take on Jey Uso, with the winner becoming the special enforcer for the WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane this Sunday.

This Friday, The Rated-R Superstar will battle "Main Event" Jey Uso one-on-one. Whomever emerges victorious with be named as the Special Enforcer of the Universal Title Match at WWE Fastlane. Will Jey Uso stop The Ultimate Opportunist and stack the deck for Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the March 21 title showdown? Or can The Rated-R Superstar put himself into a position to assure a level playing field? Don't miss the heated showdown on SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

And Nia Jax will challenge for the Smackdown Women's Championship:

Two nights before Sasha Banks will attempt to become "2 Belts Banks" by teaming with her WrestleMania opponent Bianca Belair in a WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match at WWE Fastlane, The Boss will attempt to defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against "The Irresistible Force" Nia Jax, with her new beau Reginald watching closely. Is The Irresistible Force destined to walk into WWE Fastlane with the SmackDown's Women's Title? Don't miss the title showdown on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on USA.

This is the last chance for WWE to convince people to subscribe to Peacock for the first PPV on the service. Will this show help? We'll find out tonight.