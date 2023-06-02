WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Celebrates His 1000-Day Run Our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate his 1000 days as Champion.

Well, WWE Night of Champions was pretty eventful, huh? Especially if you are Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While he was riding the high of it being his 1000th day as Champion, he had some personal downfalls to deal with, as he was attacked by his cousin and fellow member of The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso, at the conclusion of the show. Even with his house in disarray, Reigns will summon the strength to celebrate his historic run with the title tonight on SmackDown, which, if rumors are true, might include him adding some new hardware to his shoulder.

Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE plans on presenting Roman Reigns with a new title belt tonight to celebrate his accomplishment. I would assume it's a new all-encompassing WWE Universal Championship belt to replace the two he (and Paul Heyman) has been lugging around.

Now, will the important lineage of the WWE Championship now be merged with the Universal Championship? Will it just be called the Undisputed WWE Championship again? These are fair questions to ask, and hopefully, we'll get some clarity on that after tonight. But for now, all WWE is mentioning is the goings-on with tonight's SmackDown, and here's what they're saying on WWE.com.

It is a milestone in a sea of amazing milestones. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached 1,000 days as champion with a run that includes epic victories over the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and more. Reigns is truly operating in God Mode, and it is time for the WWE Universe to acknowledge his dominance on The Island of Relevancy. Following the shocking events of WWE Night of Champions in which The Usos interference caused Reigns to grow enraged with his cousins and Jimmy Uso attacking The Head of the Table, however, speculation is running wild as to what the state of The Bloodline will be when the celebration takes place. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Along with that, eyes will be on the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank and tonight we will have two qualifying matches for the event when Montez Ford faces LA Knight and Zelina Vega takes on Lacey Evans.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.

