WWE Smackdown Recap – Welcome to the Mysterio Family, Murphy

WWE Smackdown Recap for November 27th, 2020 Part 2

Kevin Owens catches up with Jey Uso, who is with Roman Reigns. Owens berates Reigns for having his family drama affect everyone on Smackdown. He says Roman claims family is important but treats his own family as trash. He leaves. Roman tells Uso that Owens doesn't look at Roman with fear and orders him to fix it.

Natalya is in the ring. Bianca Belair comes out. Bayley comes out to watch from the commentary table.

They have a match. Belair punches out Bayley during the match. Bayley tries to interfere but gets knocked to the floor accidentally by Natalya. Belair rolls up Natalya for the win.

Bianca Belair defeats Natalya via pinfall

Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman are seeing talking backstage. That can't be good. Murphy comes to the ring with the nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio, along with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, as Smackdown takes a commercial break.

King Corbin comes out after the break. They have a match. Corbin gets very annoyed with the Mysterios being at ringside, especially since they keep hopping up on the apron to distract him or otherwise attempting to interfere, which, to be fair to Corbin, is against the rules. Eventually, Murphy gets the win when Dominik knocks Corbin's foot off the rope while Corbin is being pinned.

Murphy defeats Baron Corbin

Corbin grabs a mic after the match and yells at the Mysterios. He calls them a bunch of spineless cowards and demands a rematch against Murphy and this time he'll be prepared.

Owens tapes his wrists up backstage, getting ready for a just-announced match with Jey Uso, as Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Big E and Apollo Crews horse around backstage in front of the interview area. Sami Zayn shows up and tells them to go away because he has an interview. He brags about beating Daniel Bryan and mentions he also beat Apollo recently. Apollo leaves. Big E talks some trash, mocking the cheap ways in which Sami has won lately. Big E says Sami's championship reign is a house of cards and it could come tumbling down.

Sami says he's disappointed in Big E for being a hater like everyone else. He accuses him of sour grapes because it's a been long time since Big E's "forgettable" Intercontinental Championship reign. Big E congratulates Sami and shakes his hand, but then squeezes it for ten seconds. Sami decided not to do the interview.

Billie Kay, doing her terrible new gimmick where she shows up and gives people her resume and headshots, joins the commentary booth and tries to get them to let her take over commentary. Then Carmella cuts a promo from her dressing room backstage on Sasha Banks. Carmella used to have what Sasha has and it caused her to start doing things for the fans, losing herself. And then she lost the women's championship. So she's not doing it for the stupid fans anymore. I'm not sure why she needs to pander when WWE can just add fake boos.

Caremalla snaps her finger, waiting for a glass of champagne to be handed to her. One is, but the hand is wearing a boss ring. It's Sasha's hand. Sasha throws the drink in Carmella's face and beats her up. Officials break it up.

Kevin Owens comes to the ring for the Smackdown main event, but first, some commercials. Jey Uso comes out after that. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are seen watching on a monitor backstage.

Owens and Uso have a match. I fight to stay awake after the Turkey leftovers I ate earlier in the show. The match doesn't do much to help my effort. Uso eventually gets frustrated and grabs a steel chair. He beats Owens with the chair, getting disqualified.

Kevin Owens defeats Jey Uso via disqualification

Reigns and Heyman continue to watch from backstage. Heyman is smiling. Reigns isn't convinced yet. And with good reason. Owens ends up hitting Uso with the stunner. Then Owens beats the crap out of Uso with a steel chair. He talks trash to Roman through the camera while he beats up Uso. "You want people to fear you?! I fear no one! *beats Uso with a chair ten times* Including you!"

"Roman. You got a problem with me? Come say it to my face." Owens stands on the announce table and tells Reigns to come find him. Then he gets back in the ring and gives Uso another stunner. Smackdown goes off the air with Roman pouting backstage.

