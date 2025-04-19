Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Rules WrestleMania Eve as Tony Khan Ruins Dreams

The Chadster's unbiased review of WWE SmackDown's PERFECT WrestleMania go-home show! Plus, Tony Khan invades dreams AGAIN! Auughh man! So unfair! 🔥🏆😡

Article Summary WWE SmackDown delivers the perfect WrestleMania go-home show, unlike AEW’s directionless spotfests! Auughh!

Seth Rollins, Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight prove WWE builds real stars—Tony Khan could never book like this!

Every match actually matters, with storylines advancing and excitement building for WrestleMania 41—take notes, AEW!

Tony Khan invades The Chadster’s dreams again, ruining sleep and marriages with his unfair obsession! So disrespectful!

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled 🥰 to bring you this unbiased review of last night's WWE SmackDown, the final stop before WrestleMania 41! Unlike Tony Khan's pathetic excuse for wrestling programming, WWE SmackDown delivered a spectacular go-home show that has The Chadster literally vibrating with excitement! 🔥

WWE SmackDown started with Seth Rollins cutting a passionate promo about his triple threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The crowd was electric as Seth addressed the fact that Punk only returned to WWE for a paycheck, while Roman is only concerned with himself. Seth reminded everyone that he's been the workhorse, even performing at last year's WrestleMania with his knee hanging by a thread! 👏 That's what real wrestlers do – they don't cry and complain like those AEW "superstars" who need a light schedule and creative freedom. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was absolutely spectacular 🤩, showcasing WWE's incredible roster depth. After fantastic eliminations and memorable moments, Carmelo Hayes emerged victorious by eliminating Andrade last! The storytelling was immaculate, unlike those spotfests in AEW where nobody sells and everything looks choreographed. This match proves that WWE knows how to book a battle royal that makes sense and builds stars! 💫

WWE SmackDown featured Rhea Ripley cutting a promo about regaining her title, only to be interrupted by Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill! The segment ended with a wild brawl and Sky hitting an amazing moonsault to wipe everyone out! 💥

Street Profits defended their Tag Team Titles against Motor City Machine Guns in an exciting match that ended in DQ when DIY interfered and ran off with the titles! Nick Aldis later announced a TLC match for next week! 🪜 Now that's how you book compelling tag team wrestling, not like those spotfest gymnastics routines that AEW calls tag team matches. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green with a super Code Red in a short but impactful match. This is how you book women's wrestling – not by trying to craft complex storylines, hold exciting tournaments, and build compelling rivalries over on AEW Dynamite. 🙄

LA Knight had a huge night, first fighting Solo Sikoa until Jacob Fatu interfered for the DQ. Then Braun Strowman made the save, leading to an impromptu tag match where Knight pinned Sikoa after hitting the BFT! YEAH! 🙌 This is exactly how you build a US Champion before WrestleMania!

The LWO and Rey Fenix took on American Made in the final match of the night, with Fenix scoring the pin. This is how you book Rey Fenix, AEW, by having him play a secondary role in a feud between Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable. Tony Khan wishes he understood the wrestling business so he could book feuds like this one. 🙄

The show concluded with an intense face-off between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Cena declared this would be his last WrestleMania while Cody fired back with personal shots about Cena's in-ring ability. The segment ended with Cody hitting Cross Rhodes! This is how you build anticipation for a world title match! 🏆

The Chadster needs to share something disturbing with you all. 😰 Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. In it, The Chadster was backstage at WWE SmackDown, carrying Triple H's coffee (such an honor!), when suddenly Tony Khan appeared wearing an Andre the Giant trophy as a hat! He chased The Chadster through the T-Mobile Arena, wielding a battle royal trophy like a weapon, shouting "Battle royals should have casino chips, Chad!"

The Chadster ran into the women's locker room by mistake (The Chadster is so sorry!) and then into catering where Tony Khan started throwing White Claws at The Chadster! The nightmare ended with Tony Khan trapping The Chadster in a TLC match where all the ladders had Tony's face on them! The Chadster woke up screaming, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. Tony Khan, STOP INVADING THE CHADSTER'S DREAMS! 😡 This is getting ridiculous with your obsession with The Chadster!

WWE SmackDown delivered the perfect go-home show before WrestleMania 41. Every segment had purpose, every match advanced storylines, and the show flowed perfectly! 💯 As podcast legend Ariel Helwani said just yesterday on his podcast, "WWE knows how to build anticipation for big shows, while AEW just throws random matches together hoping someone will care. It's like comparing filet mignon to gas station beef jerky." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this completely unbiased assessment! 🎯

Don't forget to check out The Chadster's completely unbiased preview of WrestleMania 41 Night One, and be sure to watch the show at 7ET/4PT on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally! Unlike Tony Khan's garbage, this is going to be professional wrestling at its finest! 🌟

