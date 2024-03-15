Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, preview, Smackdown, the rock, wwe

WWE SmackDown: The Rock's Bloody Present for Cody Rhodes' Mom (VIDEO)

Here's a look at a preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown - including The Rock's newest video post directed at Cody Rhodes' mom. Uh-oh...

With less than a month to go until WWE unleashes WrestleMania Weekend upon us, tonight's SmackDown has a pretty impressive lineup as the road to the big event rolls on. We have the return of Rey Mysterio, Bayley looking for more than a pound of flesh from Dakota Kai, Randy Orton looking to introduce Grayson Waller to a weekly RKO, Dragon Lee hoping to take down Santos Escobar, and New Catch Republic taking on Pretty Deadly in a qualifying match for the big weekend. But the biggest spotlight will be on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who we're pretty sure will touch upon his and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' matching during the first night of WrestleMania against Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins. If Rhodes and Rollins walk away with the win, The Bloodline is barred from ringside during Sunday night's championship match. But if The Bloodline gets the win, then Rhodes' match against Reigns will be contested under "Bloodline Rules" – meaning anything goes.

Now that we know that both sides accepted, Rhodes got a chance to let The Rock know what a slap feels like – a topic that The Rock addressed on a social media post earlier today. "Well done, Cody Rhodes. The Rock has been waiting for you to man up. Giving him a challenge that's worthy of 'The Great One.' That was a good slap, too. What did The Rock do? He didn't pretend like he was angry. He didn't get a bunch of goofs and jabronis trying to hold him back. No, no, no. The Rock took your slap like a man. As a matter of fact, The Rock started smiling. Because The Rock likes pain. But that's a whole other conversation," The Rock says at one point.

But what didn't impress The Rock was Rhodes' interview with Michael Cole during this week's Monday Night Raw, when he teared up discussing his mother and his family. "Are you f**king kidding me? You start f**king crying? You start crying? That's how you respond? No wonder all your fans are crybabies. 'Cody Crybabies,'" The Rock added. From there, The Rock turned his attention to Rhodes' mother – letting her know that the only belt she's going to hold that night is The Rock's bloody weight belt – with her son's blood on it. "And that's how you end a story. And that is how, Cody Rhodes, your story is going to end at WrestleMania, boy. Crying in a pool of your own blood and this belt sitting in your momma's lap. And Mama Rhodes, don't worry, there's two things that you can do about it: Nothing and like it," he added. Here's a look at the full video:

Here's a look back to Rhodes' interview from this past Monday night, followed by a flashback to last week's SmackDown – when Rhodes offered his five-fingered response to The Rock disrespecting his family.

