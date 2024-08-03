Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, Wwe summerslam

WWE SummerSlam Preview: The Chadster's Unbiased Take on Epic Card

The Chadster is absolutely stoked for WWE SummerSlam tonight! 🎉🥳 This is going to be the greatest, most successful event of all time, hands down! 🏆💯 Forget about those stupid Olympics or that overrated Taylor Swift tour. And don't even get The Chadster started on AEW All In at Wembley Stadium later this month. 🙄 WWE SummerSlam will top them all, and everyone will finally see that WWE is the best and AEW can never compete. Auughh man! It's so unfair that Tony Khan even tries! 😤

WWE SummerSlam Full Match Lineup

With seven title matches and one grudge match, SummerSlam is sure to delight true wrestling fans like The Chadster. 👏👏👏 Let's break down this epic card that will make Tony Khan weep with envy:

First up, we've got the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. 👑 This match is going to be so amazing, it'll make Tony Khan's head spin! 🌪️ The Chadster can already picture the epic clash between these two titans. It's just so obvious that AEW could never produce a match of this caliber. 😏

Next, we have the World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Damian Priest defending against Gunther. 💪 This is going to be a hard-hitting affair that will leave AEW's so-called "strong style" in the dust. Tony Khan wishes he had wrestlers like these two! 🤣

The grudge match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, with Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the special guest referee, is going to be off the charts! 🔥 The storytelling here is so complex and nuanced, it's something Tony Khan could only dream about in his wildest fantasies. 💭

In the Women's World Championship match, Liv Morgan defends against Rhea Ripley. 👸 This match is going to show the world what real women's wrestling looks like, not that fake stuff AEW tries to pass off as competition. 🙅‍♀️

The WWE Women's Championship match between Bayley and Nia Jax is going to be a clinic in how to book women's wrestling properly. 📚 Tony Khan should take notes, but he probably doesn't even know how to hold a pencil. ✏️

Logan Paul defending the United States Championship against LA Knight is going to be a masterclass in celebrity involvement done right. 🌟 AEW could never pull off something like this without looking desperate and pathetic. 😂

The Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker is going to showcase the perfect blend of veteran talent and rising stars. 🌅 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW tries to compete with this level of talent. 😤

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam

Now, here's how you can watch this epic event, cheese AEW fans! 📺 SummerSlam streams live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else at 7 ET/4 PT. There's also a special three-hour SummerSlam Countdown show starting at 4 ET/2 PT on WWE.com, Peacock, and WWE social platforms. The Chadster will be watching every second, White Claw in hand! 🍻

This is your moment to shine, WWE fans! 🌟 Show that you love WWE with all your hearts, just like The Chadster does. But watch out for sabotage from Tony Khan and his sick AEW fanbase. 🕵️‍♂️ The Chadster is praying that none of those biased journalists at the post-SummerSlam press conference tonight cause The Chadster to think "what a dumb thing to do" by asking uncomfortable questions about Rob Feinstein being at WWE Smackdown last night, or about Logan Paul's transphobic Twitter comments yesterday. There's no place for that kind of disrespect in wrestling journalism. 🚫

Tony Khan Invades The Chadster's Dreams… AGAIN

Speaking of disrespect, The Chadster had another terrible nightmare last night. 😱 Tony Khan was at the SummerSlam press conference, and he kept asking these totally unfair questions, confounding poor Triple H and showing that he doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster tried to stop him by asking about far more important matters, like MJF and Britt Baker having an argument backstage at AEW, but Tony Khan just kept drowning The Chadster out with his insistence on holding WWE accountable. Auughh man! It's so unfair! 😭

The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his Mazda Miata keys clutched tightly in his hand. 🚗 The Chadster had to immediately put on some Smash Mouth to calm down. 🎵 "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play…" 🎶 The Chadster wishes Tony Khan would stop invading The Chadster's dreams. It's getting really creepy, and The Chadster is pretty sure it's illegal. 🚔

Anyway, The Chadster can't wait for SummerSlam tonight. It's going to be the greatest night in the history of our sport, and Tony Khan will finally realize that he can never compete with WWE. 🏆 The Chadster will be watching and live-tweeting the whole thing, so follow along for the most unbiased coverage you'll find anywhere. Unlike those AEW shills, The Chadster tells it like it is! 💯

