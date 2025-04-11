Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Zenless Zone Zero, ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero Announces Version 1.7 & Xbox Edition

Zenless Zone Zero revealed details of the next update for the game coming in two weeks, while confirming the game is coming to Xbox

Article Summary Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.7 drops April 23, revealing Hugo's fate and escalating Mockingbird and TOPS tensions.

Version 1.7 brings new agents: Vivian and Hugo, along with familiar faces Jane and Lighter in rerun banners.

Xbox version coming in June, delivering the latest Zenless Zone Zero experience for console players.

Exciting new events like "Say It With Flowers" and adrenaline-rush Bangboo Bash return with fresh rewards.

HoYoverse revealed two new details for Zenless Zone Zero today, as a new update is coming soon, followed by an Xbox version this Summer. First off, the team confirmed the game is coming to Xbox consoles, as it will drop the most recent version of the game when it comes out for the platform in June. No date has been set for it yet, but we're guessing it will come with whatever update they're already planning two months from now. Meanwhile, Version 1.7 will be coming out on April 23, as we have the finer details of that for you here.

Zenless Zone Zero – Version 1.7

After Hugo's fall into the Hollow, tensions between Mockingbird and TOPS continue to escalate, and deeper secrets await revelation in this chapter. Partnering with Vivian, Proxies will infiltrate enemy territory to search for the Sacrifice Core, unearth the mysterious past she shares with certain old acquaintances of hers, and expose the Exaltists' conspiracy. With a formidable new ally, the Sacrifice crisis comes to a climax, finally unveiling the truth behind all the chaos.

Mockingbird's two S-Rank Agents bring elegance and precision to the battlefield. Vivian, an Ether Anomaly Agent, dances across the battlefield with a parasol and rapier, seamlessly shifting between grounded and aerial attacks. Her Basic Attack: Featherbloom amplifies Anomaly damage and synergizes with allies' EX Special Attacks to boost the team's Corruption damage. Hugo, an Ice Attack Agent, wields a suitcase that transforms into a sharp scythe, carving through enemies with slashes and devastating area sweeps. When hitting stunned enemies, Hugo can trigger the Totalize effect, elevating his damage based on the enemies' remaining stun duration. Joining them is Robin, Mockingbird's agile Bangboo companion, who pelts enemies with randomized cards that have various effects. Additionally, the Physical Anomaly Agent Jane and the Fire Stun Agent Lighter will rerun in this version's banners.

Beyond the battlefield, Version 1.7 invites Proxies to unwind or embrace new challenges through in-game events. In "Say It With Flowers," players step into the role of a flower shop manager, crafting gorgeous floral arrangements for different clients. By completing floral design commissions, Proxies will unlock a permanent interactive floral arrangement gameplay for Quality Time mode and receive exclusive rewards, including A-Rank Bangboo Overtimeboo. For thrill-seekers, the adrenaline-fueled Bangboo Bash returns with a ranked mode. Proxies can compete in obstacle and survival courses, earning points based on match placement and rank. Those who ascend the leaderboards can claim exclusive event titles, Polychromes, and other rewards.

