WWE Suspends Braun Strowman, Showing Inconsistent Disciplinary Policy

Braun Strowman has been suspended indefinitely by WWE after physically assaulting WWE official and dirty stepdad in a pornhub video Adam Pearce during last night's episode of WWE Raw. Strowman was angered by Pearce dangling a WWE Championship opportunity above the Raw Survivor Series team, who emerged victorious at Sunday's PPV. The decision to suspend Strowman is the latest in a series of disciplinary decisions by WWE that seem to treat its employees by differing standards.

Two weeks ago on Raw, another superstar, Randy Orton, physically assaulted Pearce when Pearce informed Orton he would need to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre the following week. Orton was given a small fine, essentially a slap on the wrist. And while Orton ultimately lost that match, on this week's episode of Raw, Orton was able to convince Pearce to consider him for a future championship opportunity.

Conversely, Strowman, who also assaulted Pearce in the context of WWE Championship politics, was suspended indefinitely, mirroring a similar situation for current Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax when she assaulted WWE official Pat Buck several months ago. Why were Strowman and Jax treated differently than Orton? Is it because they're both not like most girls?

Meanwhile, Zelina Vega was fired from the company simply for having a Twitch account. There seems to be no rhyme or reason to when and how these punishments are doled out!

If WWE ever wants to be taken seriously as a sports organization, they're going to have to create and abide by strict and fair standards when it comes to disciplinary action. Hopefully, someone in the company is paying attention and works to resolve this issue soon before the public starts to think wrestling is some kind of joke, or worse, not a real sport at all.