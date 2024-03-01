Posted in: Fox, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: opinion, preview, Smackdown, wwe

WWE: The Rock Doesn't Wait For SmackDown to Take On Cody Rhodes

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson couldn't wait until WWE SmackDown, hitting up social media earlier today with a video calling out Cody Rhodes.

Just so we're clear? Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX would be stacked if you didn't have The Bloodline stuff going down. We have Bayley & Dakota Kai wanting their pound of flesh from The Kabuki Warriors, Carlito looking to beat some respect into Santos Escobar in a Street Fight, and Naomi looking for some "Elimination Chamber" revenge on Tiffany Stratton. And then there's the matter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the rest of The Bloodline – with The Rock expected to respond to Cody Rhodes' challenge for a match. But The Rock didn't feel like waiting until tonight to start throwing shade at Rhodes, taking to social media to vent his perspective of how his conversation went with Rhodes when he thought Rhodes was stepping aside so that The Rock and Reigns could headline this year's WrestleMania. Don't you love it when the WWE blurs their storylines with the real world?

Along with dropping some disrespect at Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, making it clear how he felt about Rhodes finishing his "story" ("F**k your story"), and how he can make things difficult for the WWE on a business level, The Rock had a whole lot more to say about how Rhodes apparently went back on his word by breaking his promise to The Rock:

"The world exploded because they knew after all these years that we were finally getting The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Then what happens? Cody Rhodes, he wins the Royal Rumble, fair and square, works his ass off, and he wins that Royal Rumble, baby. Yeah, he's going to WrestleMania. Yeah, good for him. Good for him, The Rock was happy. But what happened? Rock called Cody Rhodes and had a conversation. But it was a conversation that few have had with Cody Rhodes before because Cody knew the biggest match of all time was looming," The Rock ranted.

"The Rock talked to Cody and said, 'Cody, you know you love this business. The Rock loves this business. You were born into this business. The Rock was born into this business. Roman Reigns was born into this business. The three of us were born into this business. You know Cody, you got the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time right here. You have an opportunity to bring this business up to places it's never been before, you can always, with all due respect, finish your story another time,'" he continued. "And you agreed! 'Rock, it stings, but I agree. It stings, but I'm a team player. It stings, but I want what's best for the business.' Good man. And then what happened? In Birmingham, Alabama, the city we selected because of its rich history, and we knew we were going to make history. It was your job Cody to introduce The Rock, thus setting up the biggest main event of all time, and what did you do? You did exactly what we agreed on.

The Rock wasn't done yet, adding, "Brother, you introduced The Rock, and that place went crazy. And The Rock came out, and he dabbed you up, he pulled you in and gave you a big hug, and I whispered something in your ear, 'Let's put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Let's do it for The American Dream. Let's do it for the Soul Man.' I gave you a hug, and you hugged The Rock back, and what you do, Cody? You walked out of that ring on live TV and you turned back, and you looked at The Rock, and instead of looking at The Rock saying, 'Yeah, go get him. Let's make history.' Instead of that, what do you do? You gave The Rock a look, and that's the same look he gave the world like The Rock went out and ran over your goofy ass dog! That's the look you gave like The Rock ran over your goofy ass dog."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!