WWE TLC Results: Big E Gets His Hands on Sami Zayn on Kickoff Show

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of WWE TLC. WWE advertised six matches for the show tonight, and then at the last minute, I guess they decided to add a big eight-man tag match to the pre-show. So here we are, kicking off this coverage 15 minutes earlier than expected.

WWE TLC emanates from the WWE Thunderdome, itself inside Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. WWE booked just six matches ahead of the show. The New Day defends the Raw Tag Team Championships against Hurt Business. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Asuka and a mystery partner. Randy Orton faces Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match. Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Sasha Banks defends the Smackdown Women's Championship against Carmella. And Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Bleeding Cool's Jude Terror had some predictions on the outcomes, which you can read here.

WWE TLC Results Part 1

Michael Cole and Corey Graves are at ringside for the pre-show match, an eight-man tag match that was booked at the last minute. Daniel Bryan heads to the ring first. Then Otis and Chad Gable, the wrestling tutor Vince McMahon assigned Otis to teach him how to wrestle correctly. Then Big E. Their opponents are King Corbin (who comes out with the Knights of the Lone Wolf – "how do you pluralize Lone Ranger?!"), Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn.

Let's be honest here; nobody cares about this match, WWE included. They just booked it at the last second to have something fill time on the pre-show and to give a bunch of mid-carders (sorry, Daniel Bryan, but you shouldn't have re-signed that contract if you don't like it) something to do tonight.

Can I just take a moment to ask the one thing that's on all of our minds right now? Did Daniel Bryan lose a bet? Is that why he has that got awful haircut where the back and sides of his head are shaved, and the top is long? That has to be it, right? Or maybe those concussions were much worse than we thought. Either way, the haircut is not working, bro.

After a bunch of wrestling that didn't really matter, we get to the ending. Shorty G is nearly done in the ring, so Sami Zayn excitedly tags in to get the pin, but Shorty gets up and tags in Big E, who gets his hands on Sami Zayn, hits the Big Ending and gets the pin.

Winners: Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis, and Chad Cable

For what this was, it wasn't terrible. Yes, it followed the same formula every WWE eight-man tag match does, but it was under eight minutes, and the ending made logical sense, so that's pretty much best behavior for WWE.

The main card for TLC is about to begin, so I'll pass the baton to Chelsy Bloomfield, who will be covering the first main card match of the night. Keep checking back for live results from WWE TLC