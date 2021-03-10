WWE to Induct 2020, 2021 Hall of Fame Classes on Peacock on April 6

WWE will hold a double-sized WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic occuring just before WrestleMania season last year, WWE never got around to holding a 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as it would be months before the company would find the courage to repeatedly put elderly Superstars in danger of catching coronavirus at its super-spreader events. As a result, this year, WWE will celebrate both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes with a single ceremony, taking place on April 6th and streaming EX-X-XCSLUSIVELY on Peacock.

Here's the announcement about the ceremony posted to WWE.com:

WWE Hall of Fame special to stream April 6 on Peacock History will be made once again during WrestleMania Week, as the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony returns! The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream Tuesday, April 6 exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. For the first time ever, the ceremony will feature two classes of inductees taking their place in sports-entertainment history. The Class of 2020, comprised of Batista, The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin "Thunder" Liger, will be joined by a new class of Inductees for 2021. Stay tuned to WWE programming and all of WWE's digital platforms as WrestleMania Week approaches for more information on the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The first inductee in the 2021 class is Molly Holly, as revealed earlier today during WWE's The Bump podcast. WWE Network content will begin streaming on Peacock on March 18th, and the standalone WWE Network will shut down on April 4th, two days before the Hall of Fame Ceremony. WrestleMania will take place over two nights this year, on April 10th and 11th. A double NXT Takeover is also heavily rumored to happen that week.