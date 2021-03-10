Molly Holly Joins WWE Hall of Fame as First Member of 2021 Class

Molly Holly is the first wrestler to join WWE's 2021 Hall of Fame Class. In a surprise move, rather than passing the information to a major sports blog as an EX-X-XCLUSIVE and then acting like that blog scooped the story, as if reporters at ESPN are champing at the bit to find out who is being inducted into a fake hall of fame for fake fighting, WWE instead announced the news on their own podcast, The Bump.

A press release on WWE.com contains more info on the announcement.

Molly Holly gets Hall of Fame moment on WWE's The Bump Molly Holly received a Hall of Fame worthy surprise from The Hurricane in an emotional moment on WWE's The Bump As her former associate The Hurricane said, "You deserve it. Everybody knows you deserve it, and when this news breaks everyone is just going to be super happy for you." Holly will take her place in sports-entertainment history on Tuesday, April 6, during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that was also announced earlier today on WWE's The Bump. The special, which will stream on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else, will feature the induction of both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

Holly began her big league wrestling career in the late 90s, first as a valet for Macho Man Randy Savage in WCW before ending up in WWE as a cousin of Bob and Crash Holly. Holly became a fixture of the era, admired for her ring work despite WWE largely presenting its female competitors as eye candy at that time. Holly wrestled full time in WWE until 2005 and has made sporadic appearances since. She is a former two-time Women's Champion and one-time Hardcore Champion in WWE.