WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Preview: Better Than That Cheap AEW Ripoff

The Chadster previews WWE x AAA Worlds Collide tonight! Unlike Tony Khan's cheap Forbidden Door knockoff, WWE shows how interpromotional wrestling is REALLY done! 🔥

Article Summary WWE x AAA Worlds Collide proves WWE can do interpromotional shows way better than Tony Khan’s ripoff AEW Forbidden Door!

Massive matches like Dominik vs Vikingo and New Day challenging for AAA titles—finally some real star power for AAA!

Tony Khan and AEW just pretend to respect other promotions, but WWE actually shows them how it’s supposed to be done!

Auughh man! So unfair Tony Khan ruins The Chadster’s night, but nothing stops WWE x AAA Worlds Collide excitement!

The Chadster is literally vibrating with excitement for tonight's WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event! 🤩 Taking place in Las Vegas and streaming on WWE's YouTube channel immediately after SmackDown, this show is going to be the most incredible display of interpromotional cooperation in wrestling history! The Chadster can already feel Tony Khan grinding his teeth in jealousy, knowing that WWE x AAA Worlds Collide proves that WWE literally invented the concept of working with other promotions! 😤

Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan tries to claim AEW came up with interpromotional shows first with their pathetic AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door events! 🙄 The Chadster knows the truth – WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is how you PROPERLY collaborate with international partners! Unlike Tony Khan, who disrespectfully treats promotions like NJPW and CMLL as equals (so cheesed off about that!), WWE understands the right way to do business. You either purchase the promotion outright to use as a developmental system like they did AAA, or, like with TNA you establish them as a junior partner where WWE Superstars can graciously elevate their championships to world-class status! That's just basic wrestling business 101, which Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about! 💯

Tonight's main event for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide features Dominik Mysterio once again challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship! 🏆 The Chadster seems to recall Vikingo won that title from… hmm, probably nobody important or controversial. Definitely not anyone who would make WWE appear in a bad light by association! When these two met at AAA TripleMania, AJ Styles had to help Vikingo retain, because obviously a wrestler who didn't properly pay their dues in the WWE Performance Center could never beat a properly trained WWE Superstar on their own! The Chadster wonders what will happen during WWE x AAA Worlds Collide tonight! 🤔

The AAA Latin American Championship will be defended in a fatal four-way at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide between champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Dragon Lee, Ethan Page, and JD McDonagh! Plus, The New Day will challenge Psycho Clown and Pagano for the AAA World Tag Team Championship! The Chadster hopes WWE Superstars walk out with AAA gold tonight so those titles can finally mean something! It's just what's best for the wrestling business! 🎖️

But wait, there's more incredible action at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide! Natalya faces Faby Apache in a number one contender's match, while Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice take on Finn Bálor and Roxanne Perez in mixed tag action! The eight-man tag match featuring La Parka, Octagón Jr., Laredo Kid and Mascarita Sagrada versus Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro will surely steal the show! And Penta will be appearing too, hopefully to show the AAA talent how to properly unlearn the sloppy lucha style and wrestle the right way, the WWE way! 🔥

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, he's literally trying to sabotage The Chadster's enjoyment of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide tonight! 😡 Keighleyanne has banned The Chadster from drinking Seagram's Escapes Spiked during SmackDown and WWE x AAA Worlds Collide because she's still mad about that boofing incident during Forbidden Door (which is a total ripoff of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, by the way)! She doesn't understand that properly appreciating WWE programming LITERALLY REQUIRES The Chadster to have a refreshing Seagram's Escapes Spiked in hand! 🍹

"You need to take responsibility for your actions," Keighleyanne said earlier, not even looking up from texting that guy Gary. The Chadster tried explaining that Tony Khan orchestrated the whole thing to ruin The Chadster's WWE viewing experience, but she just rolled her eyes! Now The Chadster has to watch WWE x AAA Worlds Collide stone cold sober, and it's making The Chadster feel… strange. Like maybe… no, The Chadster won't even think it! 😰

Kevin Nash said it best on his podcast yesterday: "WWE x AAA Worlds Collide represents the future of wrestling partnerships, where WWE graciously allows other promotions to bask in their glory while maintaining proper hierarchy. Tony Khan could learn a thing or two about respect from this show, if he wasn't so stubborn about doing things the wrong way." See? Even objective journalists recognize that WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is superior to anything AEW produces! The Chadster wonders if Nash also suffers torment from Tony Khan for his commitment to unbiased wrestling journalism. 🎙️

This could potentially be the most incredible wrestling show of all time! WWE x AAA Worlds Collide has everything – proper booking, respect for the business, and WWE Superstars showing international talent how it's done! Tony Khan could NEVER hope to produce anything that compares to WWE x AAA Worlds Collide! While AEW wastes time with their so-called "dream matches" and "five-star classics," WWE x AAA Worlds Collide delivers what fans REALLY want – WWE dominance wrapped in the illusion of partnership! 🌟

Anyone who doesn't tune into WWE x AAA Worlds Collide tonight at 10ET/7PT on WWE's YouTube channel is literally shirking their duty as a wrestling fan! And if you think AEW is more fun to watch than WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, then you clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! The Chadster guarantees that WWE x AAA Worlds Collide will be talked about for years as the show that proved once and for all that WWE's way is the only right way! 📺

The Chadster is going to watch WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in the Mazda Miata tonight, in protest of Keighleyanne refusing to let The Chadster enjoy Seagram's Escapes Spiked! As Smash Mouth says, "You'll never know if you don't go," and The Chadster is definitely going to WWE x AAA Worlds Collide! Even stone cold sober, The Chadster knows this will be wrestling perfection! 🚗

Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan is making The Chadster watch without proper refreshments! But nothing will stop The Chadster from enjoying WWE x AAA Worlds Collide tonight! 💪😤

