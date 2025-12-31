Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: wytches

Wytches Series Is "Like the Comic Book Come to Life": Scott Snyder

Co-showrunner Scott Snyder had some updates on the animation style and voice cast for Prime Video's adaptation of his and Jock's Wytches.

We nearly thought that we would end up saying goodbye to 2025 without an update on how things were looking with Prime Video's animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder's and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. Thankfully, we found some very cool insights from Showrunner Snyder, who was kind enough to share them with Popverse heading into the final month of the year. "It's getting closer to coming out and being real," Snyder shared. "I'm trying to be more careful only because it's real now. It's insane, man. Soon we'll be able to talk about it a lot more publicly, because we'll have it locked and loaded to run."

And if you're a fan of Amazon Studios' animated work with Invincible, you're going to like what Wytches has to offer. "We're working with Amazon, the same studio that does 'Invincible.' Same team, they're amazing. And an incredible animation studio in Austin called Powerhouse, which we love. I am showrunning it with another great writer I love, Marion Dayre, who worked on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' and all these other great shows, Snyder added.

As for the look of the series, Snyder made it clear that viewers can expect to see Jock artistry brought to life. "Jock is one of the art directors on the show, and they're really animating his work the same way they did [Ryan Ottley's] in 'Invincible.' It feels like him. It's painterly, and even the splatter effect is there. It's like the comic book come to life, and I'm so deeply proud of it. I can't wait for people to see it." Snyder's excitement extends beyond the animation, teasing that the cast is top-notch. "We've got an incredible cast. I can't wait to announce who's in it. We've got some really big people in it," he said.

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In a previous Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!") from December 2023 (we told you we've been covering this for a while), Snyder did an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

