X-Men '97 Writer/EP DeMayo on 2024 Talk: "Breath," "Just Be Patient" X-Men '97 writer & EP Beau DeMayo took to Twitter to respond (the best he could) to those rumors of the Disney+ series being moved to 2024.

With The Walt Disney Company committed to stretching out the release calendar for its upcoming Marvel Studios' films and television series, we looked at how Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, X-Men '97 & What If…? Season 2 might be stacking up when it comes to making the 2023 cut. Since that time, we've gotten some clarity – with Secret Invasion set for this summer and Loki Season 2 still expected for the fall. But what about the remaining series? With Agatha: Coven of Chaos still apparently filming, that would be the easiest one to slide to 2024. That leaves Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, X-Men '97, and What If…? Season 2 – but based on recent rumblings, fans of Marvel's mutants are getting a little nervous that X-Men '97 might end up being a longer wait than what was originally expected, with the fall eyed by many over the past few months as a "safe" release window. That might explain why series writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo took to Twitter in an attempt to dial back the rumors & innuendo – and to make sure fans know that he can't really discuss the topic.

Here's a look at DeMayo's tweet, urging everyone to "breathe" and "be patient" while reminding them that he can "neither confirm nor deny rumors":

Breath. Understand I can neither confirm nor deny rumors. Just be patient. Soon. :) — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) April 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Beau DeMayo Clarifies X-Men '97 Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return? Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

X-Men '97: The Road to Season 1 & Season 2

Regarding a second season, it appears we may have gotten some good news from Cal Dodd (Logan / Wolverine). As many of you know (but we'll still give you a reminder below), Dodd took to Twitter at the beginning of 2022 to signal that recording on the first season was underway. Well, a little more than a year later, Dodd was back on Twitter to let fans know that recording on the second season was already underway. In a tweet that's since been taken down, Dodd wrote, "Yesterday. Studio. Season 2. GREAT session!" and included a brief video sharing, "Cal Dodd, voice of Wolverine from 'X-Men '97.' The beginning of Season 2. I say, just the beginning. Strap your seatbelts on, bub. Later." Back in January 2022, Dodd took to Twitter to share a look from the recording studio (and make sure to check out his jacket):

In October 2022, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

Series alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee are also expected to return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast.