Y: The Last Man Teaser: A "Manhunt" to Find the Answer Inside of Him

On Thursday, FX on Hulu and executive producer & showrunner Eliza Clark released the official trailer for their adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man that did an excellent job of presenting the epic size and scale of the series. When a global catastrophe wipes out every mammal with a Y chromosome, Ben Schnetzer's cisgender man Yorick Brown (with sidekick monkey Ampersand) finds himself the lone survivor, looking for answers and for what the future holds- a future with where some see Yorick as the key to humanity's hope while others see him as a threat to be eliminated at all costs.

But with the teaser "Manhunt", the spotlight gets much more focused as Diane Lane's Congresswoman Jennifer Brown assigns Ashley Romans' Agent 355 to keep Yorick alive at all costs. But not just because we're sure he's a swell guy but because he's a guy- and somewhere within this last remaining guy is the answer folks are willing to die (and kill) for:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Manhunt – Season 1 Teaser | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOfq_UfIFfY)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man:- set to premiere on September 13:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EEQ5Lj-cXM)

A drama series based on DC Comics' acclaimed series of the same name by Vaughan and Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Romans as Agent 355, Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

