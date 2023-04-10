Visions plague Lottie (Simone Kessell) in the present day in newly released photos and a trailer for the fourth episode, "Old Wounds," of Yellowjackets season two. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays for Showtime subscribers and on Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.
Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.
Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series stars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods.
Taissa (Cypress) has yet to understand what follows her, but by the looks of the trailer for "Old Wounds," she might have some sort of answer in speaking to Van (Ambrose). The visions are obviously getting to Lottie in the present day, but something big is happening for her back in the wilderness.
The divide may be growing stronger between everyone at the cabin, and it'll be a rough ride if that ends up being the case. There's a lot to unpack in the photos and video, but with the strength of Walter (Woods) and Misty (Ricci), I'm pretty sure some interesting theories can be uncovered. Let me know your thoughts or theories in the comments below on these photos from episode four of Yellowjackets.
