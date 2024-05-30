Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: paramount, season 3, showtime, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Cast Offer Greetings From Season 3 Filming (VIDEO)

The cast & crew behind the third season of Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets checked in with the fans from the set.

Earlier this month, fans of Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets got the news that they were waiting a long time to hear. That's right – production on the third season of the Paramount+ with Showtime series was officially underway – and there were some interesting images from the set included just to fuel all of the speculation out there. But now, they're doing fans one better by sending out a video from the set to make sure fans are keeping the excitement levels going – with a few words from none other than Elijah Wood (Walter).

Here's a look at how things are going with the third season – followed by our previous intel on Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 from earlier this month:

"We know you're starving… #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production. 🎬🐝" read the caption to the Instagram post and tweet/x posted by the show's social media accounts earlier this month – along with some images from the set and a look at the cover to the script for the first episode of the new season:

Yellowjackets: A Look Back at Season 2…

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Warehouse 13), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting).

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive-produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

