Yellowjackets S02 Cast Tackles Florence + The Machine's "Just a Girl" We're singing along as the cast of Yellowjackets season 2 lip-syncs to Florence + The Machine's cover of "Just a Girl" in a new promo video.

The energy of Florence + The Machine is flowing through the cast of Yellowjackets season two ahead of the premiere on Showtime on March 24th. The cover of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" takes on an eerie yet exciting tone as the cast lip sync along with Florence Welch's commanding voice in the new promo video released. Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), the one-hour drama series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. The cast also includes Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Kevin Alves, Warren Kole, Steven Krueger, Samantha Hanratty, Lauren Ambrose, Elijah Woods, Kevin Alves, Warren Kole and Simone Kessel Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joins Lyle and Nickerson to serve as executive producer and showrunning partner. Now, here's the lip-sync music video featuring the cast, followed by a look at the official audio track video as well as the official lyric video:

We previously wrote about the huge amount of images released for the first episode of season two of Yellowjackets. This new season connects together so well with the marketing so far as we inch closer to the premiere. Visuals and promos for it connect on a level that brings attention to the surprises awaiting us all and the horror felt in the trailers. Don't forget to mark your calendars for the March 24th premiere of season two! The wilderness is waiting to hear our calls.