Yellowjackets: Showtime Releases 50+ Season 2 Episode 1 Preview Images The darkness is all-consuming and lonely in new images for episode one of Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2, premiering March 24th.

The big surprises keep arriving from Showtime's Yellowjackets ahead of season two's premiere on March 24th, this time with a huge reveal of images for the first episode, "Friends, Romans, Countrymen". A lot of intense looks, awkward cabin mealtime silences and a lot of concerning group gatherings…especially around Teen Travis (Kevin Alves).

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), the one-hour drama series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. There's a lot of visuals to dig through with this recent batch of images, but knowing the fan base for the series there's also potential and theories hidden in there as well.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The series also stars Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett), Courtney Eaton (Line of Duty, Perfect), Liv Hewson (Dramaworld, Santa Clarita Diet), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Steven Krueger (The Originals). Others previously added to this season of Yellowjackets include adult Van played by Lauren Ambrose, adult Lottie played by Simone Kessel, and a new sleuth character, Walter, played by Elijah Wood.

Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joins Lyle and Nickerson to serve as executive producer and showrunning partner. The season premieres on March 24th on Showtime. Let us know any of your episode one theories in the comments below!