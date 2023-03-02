The big surprises keep arriving from Showtime's Yellowjackets ahead of season two's premiere on March 24th, this time with a huge reveal of images for the first episode, "Friends, Romans, Countrymen". A lot of intense looks, awkward cabin mealtime silences and a lot of concerning group gatherings…especially around Teen Travis (Kevin Alves).
Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), the one-hour drama series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. There's a lot of visuals to dig through with this recent batch of images, but knowing the fan base for the series there's also potential and theories hidden in there as well.
(L-R): Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Liv Hewson as Teen Van in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Steven Krueger as Ben Scott in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Liv Hewson as Teen Van, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari and Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, and Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Mya Lowe as Teen Gen and Liv Hewson as Teen Van in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal and Mya Lowe as Teen Gen in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
A still from YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
A still from YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.
(L-R): Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Mya Lowe as Teen Gen in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna and Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Liv Hewson as Teen Van, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari and Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Liv Hewson as Teen Van in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Kevin Alves as Teen Travis and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal and Mya Lowe as Teen Gen Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Kevin Alves as Teen Travis and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
The series also stars Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett), Courtney Eaton (Line of Duty, Perfect), Liv Hewson (Dramaworld, Santa Clarita Diet), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Steven Krueger (The Originals). Others previously added to this season of Yellowjackets include adult Van played by Lauren Ambrose, adult Lottie played by Simone Kessel, and a new sleuth character, Walter, played by Elijah Wood.
(L-R): Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal and Mya Lowe as Teen Gen Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Kevin Alves as Teen Travis and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joins Lyle and Nickerson to serve as executive producer and showrunning partner. The season premieres on March 24th on Showtime. Let us know any of your episode one theories in the comments below!
