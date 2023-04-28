Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 "Qui" Clip: A Wilderness Reunion Showtime's Yellowjackets has blessed fans with a sneak peek at a long-awaited reunion that's expected in season two, episode six, "Qui."

Yellowjackets has gifted the patience of its fans with a sneak peek clip at a long-awaited reunion in season two's sixth episode, "Qui." This sixth episode will be dropping on May 5th for Showtime subscribers and on Sunday, May 7th, at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars John Reynolds, Sarah Desjardins, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods.

A birth and a difficult reunion seem to match each other's energy perfectly in the upcoming "Qui" episode of Yellowjackets season 2. Based on the clip, Shauna (Lynskey) seems to be able to take some time away from the barrage of questions she's been receiving from local law enforcement. In any case, Misty (Ricci) seems to have taken quite well to life on the Lottie (Kessell) compound. It's like bringing together the Avengers…if they had collective adolescent trauma and took part in some cannibalism. But for the men who soaked their pants over the Joker film, this is our Joker, and we need a moment while we process this fantastic clip.