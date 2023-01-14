Yellowjackets Season 2 Images Include Simone Kessel's Lottie & More Simone Kessel debuts as adult Lottie in new images for Showtime's Yellowjackets, along with more images of returning characters for Season 2.

Showtime's Yellowjackets continues to release more outside of a new teaser, and this time we're getting photos of Simone Kessel as adult Lottie in season 2. The images offer us an interesting look at Lottie all grown up, but it appears she's taken some of the lessons from the wilderness with her.

The earlier teaser was released after a waiting period as the social media accounts for the series went live with a candle that dwindled as dawn was approaching. There's a certain vibe coming from these images of adult Lottie, and it resembles a spirituality guru who has become a potential cult leader. Not only do we see other looks at present-day Lottie, but there also have been some more images released of others from the cast.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

We previously saw images of adult Van (Lauren Ambrose) for season 2 of Yellowjackets, as well as a look at Misty (Christina Ricci) and her investigating partner Walter (Elijah Wood). The series also stars Melanie Lynskey (Candy, The Last of Us), Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales, Queer as Folk), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Courtney Eaton (Line of Duty, Perfect), Liv Hewson (Dramaworld, Santa Clarita Diet), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Steven Krueger (The Originals) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream, Scream 6). Yellowjackets season two arrives on March 24th on Showtime.