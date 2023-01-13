Yellowjackets: The Woods Are Calling Us In New Season 2 Teaser Buzz-Buzz! Assemble the Hive because a new teaser for season 2 of Showtime's Yellowjackets has been released ahead of March 24th premiere.

Hive, prepare yourselves as we witness another look at what lies ahead in season two of Showtime's Yellowjackets before its premiere on March 24th. Little gifts have been dropping for fans of the series, such as images of adult Van (Lauren Ambrose) or getting our first look at Misty's (Christina Ricci) investigative journey with Walter (Elijah Wood). Seeing more additions to the cast for season two has been very fun, but it's exciting to get a teaser for us to dissect and use to develop theories that may or may not have us looking odd to those outside the fan base.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Yellowjackets also stars Melanie Lynskey (Candy, The Last of Us), Oscar® and Emmy® nominee Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales, Queer as Folk), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Courtney Eaton (Line of Duty, Perfect), Liv Hewson (Dramaworld, Santa Clarita Diet), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Steven Krueger (The Originals) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream, Scream 6).

A new addition to the second season of Yellowjackets, besides Woods and Ambrose, is Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) who has been cast as adult Lottie. Variety had previously announced some additional reoccurring casting roles, such as Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (The Borgias), Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told), and Nuha Jes Izman. Maines has been cast as an associate of adult Lottie, and Arnaud has been cast as Paul, who is a New York writer and secret partner to Coach Steve (Kreuger) Izman has been cast as a member of the JV Squad who attempts to bond with Misty and Sondaya has been cast as Teen Akilah as Keeya King has previously exited the series role. Stay tuned; we'll likely have a lot of lots ourselves on what is ahead for Yellowjackets season two.