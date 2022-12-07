Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser: The Mysteries Deepen This March

With the series currently in production in Vancouver, fans of Showtime's Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets learned earlier today when they can start unraveling the mysteries once again. And how they can see it early. Beginning on Friday, March 24, all Showtime subscribers can check out the season-opener via streaming or on-demand. And then, on Sunday, March 26 (9 pm ET/PT), the season will premiere on the cable network. And just to make sure that they set the proper mood, a creepy teaser was released to announce the premiere date.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee & Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar & Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls' soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. The cable series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).