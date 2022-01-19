Yellowjackets Showrunners Talk Season 2, Jackie's Diary & Cannibalism

As this could become another insanely long rant about Yellowjackets theories, I'm keeping things concise (but then again, no promises). Recent interviews with the Showtime series team, such as co-creators/showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, as well as one with co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco, have opened up a lot of doors with information and revelations. Obviously, plenty of spoilers will be included so turn back now if you need to catch up on season one…buzz buzz.

About the Yellowjackets finale for season one and what may be in store for season two, Lyle and Nickerson spoke with Deadline about a variety of some of the larger questions we're left with. When it came to the ninth episode, "Doomcoming", preparations for Jackie's death in the finale was intentional from the beginning with Lyle saying "There were certain things that, for instance, Jackie's death and the nature of Jackie's death, that were actually in our original pitch for the show". Obviously, flexibility and changes are still a part of the creators' decisions and direction, but some moments had to have a firm placement in the plans. In terms of people who are alive, unlike Jackie, Lottie will feature prominently in season two of Yellowjackets and that close attention should be paid to who we assume will be survivors in the end.

The spiritual elements are there, according to Lyle & Nickerson, but there's still room to see whether they come from within, outside of them from the forest or a combination of the two. Something akin to a religious experience or mental break is happening in the forest of Yellowjackets. All of that goes along with what Lyle says about the meaning in Jackie's death, saying "There's certainly the symbolism aspect where if Jackie ultimately represents the societal structures that they become accustomed to, that they were socialized with back in the "civilized" world". While Jackie is very much dead, it looks like there is hope in seeing her in flashbacks and more (maybe even ghost-related visions) in the second season. Spiritual elements will be important in physical objects like the heart necklace Shauna now has and Van's talisman given to her by Lottie. I've got a lot of feeling from the creators that importance will be placed even more on these symbols going forward. It makes sense that the religiosity of the 90s (add that sprinkle of Satanic-panic in there) was some inspiration for parts of the series.

Discussions continued about Taissa's epiphany regarding winning her campaign, the power her sleepwalking & other persona may hold, and more. Looks like she'll have to come to terms with a lot more after her win, between her family and reckoning with that other side of herself. Yellowjackets appears to be going to a darker place in season two and based on Biscuits head and heart on a makeshift altar…it's already begun. In terms of the taboo subject of cannibalism, Lisco discussed with Variety the importance of realistically delaying that aspect, saying "Because it's not an immediate flip to cannibalism. And we're not trying to hide the ball or anything — but it's a slow burn. You've got an organic interest in these characters: Because young women wouldn't just suddenly eat each other". It makes sense, more will be involved in that decisions from the new society formed and how psychological changes are bound to happen.

Yellowjackets has a lot of love for Ella Purnell, who played Jackie, and was apparently gutted to see her go but they knew where the story needed to go. The important point on Jackie's diary including movie lists that were premiering past the date they crashed came up in the interview with Lisco. The showrunner had a brief but important note on that saying, "It's not a mistake. We will find out. And I think that will have a lot to do with what I'm talking about here in terms of her seeking some kind of reconciliation with the past". Shauna is the one being talked about in terms of reconciling with the past and with her guilt over Jackie's death.

The darkness of Lottie's supernatural beliefs will become more evident in the second season of Yellowjackets. And while those like Misty and Van can be seen joining in on Lottie's forest rituals, not all may fully believe. Based on a recent interview, Samantha Hanratty who plays Misty, said that she believes her character doesn't believe in what Lottie does. It makes sense when you think about Misty's desperate desire to belong and have power somewhere in her life. I'm thinking we'll see Misty following Lottie, but as time goes on it'll be about self-preservation. But in terms of Lottie's character, in Lisco's interview with Variety he did make sure to rest an uneasy feelings about how they'll handle her anti-psychotics and the topic of mental illness. Unpacking and understanding Lottie will be a big part of Yellowjackets season two. Yet again, this was a long one but recently many important points about the series have been discussed. For now, let me know what was most surprising to you in the comments below!