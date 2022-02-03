Yellowstone Season 5 Confirmed; Landon, Kelly Upped to Series Regulars

Just because some great news might not be surprising doesn't take away from its greatness, right? Because that's how fans of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone should be feeling this morning, with the news that the Paramount Network is bringing back the Dutton family (as well as its friends and foes) for a fifth season. Stemming from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series is set to kick off production on the new season this May. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham are all confirmed for Season 5, with guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly being upped to series regulars.

"'Yellowstone's' record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss." Executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios, added, "We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of 'Yellowstone.' The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences."

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park. Sheridan, Linson, and Costner executive produce, alongside Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. And while it wouldn't take longer than a 10-second Google search to see just how impressive of a four-season run the Paramount Network series has had so far. Looking at the fourth season, the premiere episode garnered over 14 million total viewers, with the finale delivering over 15 million total viewers. The series has also helped make Sheridan a major creative name in cable & streaming, with Yellowstone leading to other series such as the recently-renewed Mayor of Kingstown, "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883, the recently announced Kansas City, and more in development.