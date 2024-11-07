Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: taylor sheridan, yellowstone

Yellowstone Stars Hauser, Reilly "Would Be Interested" in Season 6

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) shared that he and Kelly Reilly (Bethany "Beth" Dutton) "would be interested" in a possible Season 6.

Starting this weekend, fans of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone will begin getting answers to two of the hit Paramount Network series' biggest questions. What will be the fate of Kevin Costner's John Dutton? Is this really the end, or will Kelly Reilly's Bethany "Beth" Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler end up leading the series into a sixth season? During the red carpet this evening for the show's premiere, Hauser shared that he and Reilly would definitely be interested in continuing the series and believes Beth and Rip have a lot more story to tell – especially if Sheridan is the one writing the words. In addition, Ian Bohen (Ryan) explains how they don't see it as the end and that fans should definitely hold out hope that Season 6 could happen.

Here's a look at what Bohen and Hauser had to share about the upcoming "final" season and the chances of there being a sixth season of the hit Paramount Network series:

"We don't really think of it as an end" – Ian Bohen talks to THR about the ending of #Yellowstone at the season 5 finale premiere pic.twitter.com/msESx6W3JI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Ian Bohen says that fans should hold out hope for a #Yellowstone season 6 pic.twitter.com/VyF8pd3eax — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Cole Hauser tells THR that he and Kelly Reilly would be interested in a Yellowstone season 6 and that there's more to explore with Beth and Rip pic.twitter.com/omaWfOaqrf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Yellowstone Season 5B: So What About John Dutton?

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, director Christina Voros – who is helming four of the six "final" chapters, revealed that John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) "presence is integral" to where the series is heading while also making sure to stay in a spoiler-safe zone. "I think to say any more than that would potentially compromise all the work that went into redacting the scripts! [Laughs] But I think the reason people are wondering, 'Is he, isn't he? Where is he, where is he not?' is because he is the patriarch, and his presence is an essential component of the story. John Dutton is still central."

In terms of how Sheridan handled adjusting the timeline of ending John Dutton's story in light of Costner's departure, Voros shared that it was a "joy" being able to see how Sheridan works and being able to bring those words to life. "It made me feel really lucky to get to direct it. Taylor always has a sense of where something is going to end and the joy is watching him find how we get there," the director explained. "So all I can say is when I read the scripts, I felt tremendously grateful to be a part of telling this chapter in the story."

With the series set to return on Sunday, November 10th, to Paramount Network (8-9 pm ET), CBS viewers will also get a chance to check out the opening episode later that same night (from 10-11 pm ET). Here's how CBS's lineup is looking for that night:

7-7:30 pm ET – "NFL on CBS"

7:30-9 pm ET/7:00-8:30 pm PT – "60 Minutes"

9-10 pm ET/8:30-9:30 pm PT – "Tracker"

10-11 pm ET/9:30-10:30 pm PT – "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 Premiere (exact timing depends on NFL broadcast)

Here's a look back at the date announcement and "Generations" teasers that were released over the summer for the show's return this November:

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!