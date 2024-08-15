Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 5, you

You Final Season Wraps Filming; Penn Badgley Shares Video Message

Netflix's Penn Badgley-starring You has wrapped filming on its fifth and final season - with Badgley posting a video from the last day.

It was back in March when we first learned that Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) return to New York City at the end of the fourth season would be bringing him home for his final run. That's because Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's Badgley-starring Netflix series You will be wrapping up its run with the upcoming fifth season – with Gamble stepping down as showrunner to focus on other projects and executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo taking over (though Gamble will remain an executive producer). Well, the final season just became a whole lot more real with the news that principal filming has officially wrapped – and what better way to do that than for Badgley to share a video message spotlighting the final day?

The fifth season stars Badgley, Madeline Brewer (Bronte), Anna Camp (Raegan and Maddie Lockwood), and Griffin Matthews (Teddy Lockwood). Recurring cast members include Natasha Behnam (Dominique), Pete Ploszek (Harrison), Tom Francis (Clayton), and b (Phoenix) – with Nava Mau set to guest star as Marquez. Now, here's a look at Badgley's video from the final day of filming:

Asked Penn Badgley to film something for his final day as Joe Goldberg and he REALLY delivered. pic.twitter.com/g7juDAFG1P — Netflix (@netflix) August 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the mini-teaser that was released back in March confirming the streaming series' fifth & final season:

Brace yourself for Joe Goldberg's final chapter. You will return for a fifth and final season in 2024! pic.twitter.com/rbQBOnQPSJ — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"We intend to bring her [Gamble] every idea we can from our company for years to come," shared Berlanti Prods.' Berlanti and Sarah Schechter in a statement. "Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book, we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home." Gamble added, "Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the 'You' team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season was produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

