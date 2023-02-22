You & Me: Trailer for Russell T. Davies-Produced Love Story Debuts You & Me, the three-part romantic drama from writer Jeremy Davis and EP Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who), has a new trailer from ITVX.

You & Me, the romantic drama executive produced by Russell T. Davies, has a new trailer from ITVX, the streaming service from UK television network ITV. The three-part miniseries premieres on February 23rd. A new trailer for it was just released, which we have waiting for you below…

Davies is on a roll, executive producing You & Me and having written Nolly for ITVX while showrunning Doctor Who and creating its upcoming spinoffs for Disney Plus. The cast also includes Julie Hesmondhalgh, Andi Osho, Janie Dee and Lily Newmark. BAFTA-winning director Tom Vaughan directs the drama. Michael Ray is producing the series. The series is produced in association with, and distributed by ITV Studios.

'You & Me' is a unique and uncompromising vision of modern love and relationships. More than just a love story, it is also a story about love … about finding love when you least expect it, about losing it, about parental and sibling love, about sex and friendship, about the difficult decisions we must all make in the name of love, and the often searingly painful cost of love. Told over two separate timelines across the three episodes, 'You & Me' reveals, chapter by chapter, the tragedies that have shaped Ben, Emma and Jess. As the 'Then' gives way to the 'Now,' a chance encounter leads their lives (and their loved ones) to collide, but when they find themselves offered a second chance at love, will they take it, or will the past hold them back?

Lawtey plays Ben, a young northerner in London who finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life. Barden plays Emma, a rising theater star who hides tragedy behind her success, and Brown plays Jess, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she's running for a bus.

"It's a beautiful drama, the likes of which we don't get enough of. It's lovely. It's more serious than a rom com; it's a classic story of romance. It's a man and a woman. It's that simple, and it's delicate. The day we stop telling stories like that is the day the world stops turning," Davies said about the show. Harry Lawtey from HBO's Industry, Jessica Barden from Netflix' The End of the F***ing World and Sophia Brown from The Witcher: Blood Origin star in debut writer and creator Jamie Davis' contemporary love story.

You & Me streams on ITVX in the UK from Feb. 23.