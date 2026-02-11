Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: big finish, james bond

Young Bond: Big Finish Set to Produce James Bond Audio Drama Adapts

Big Finish and Ian Fleming Publications are producing audio drama adaptations of Young Bond, the book series spotlighting a young James Bond.

Ian Fleming Publications Ltd and Big Finish Productions announced they would be producing Young Bond, a new range of full-cast audio dramas, bringing the teenage years of Ian Fleming's legendary secret agent James Bond 007 to life in cinematic sound. It was clear that a series about James Bond as a baby might be a bit difficult, since the main character is still in diapers and nonverbal, so they decided on his teenage years. Thus, Young Bond rather than Baby Bond. Higson shared, "I'm very excited that my Young Bond books will be given fresh life as fully dramatised audio adventures. As we eagerly anticipate the new film, James Bond returns in audio, hopefully introducing him to a new generation."

Bond. James Bond. Schoolboy. Future spy.

The Young Bond audio adventures will be released as a series of digital download-to-own and collector's edition CD box sets, exclusively from www.bigfinish.com and ianflemingshop.com.

This brand-new series is adapted from the previously published Young Bond novels, reimagined for audio as cinematic, full-cast audio drama. The range will begin with an adaptation of SilverFin by Charlie Higson, the first Young Bond novel (originally published in 2005). Charlie Higson is also involved as a consultant on the series. Further details, including the launch date, will be announced in due course.

Big Finish will soon be casting the roles of James Bond and Wilder Lawless and is inviting approaches from actors' representatives only. Details of the roles and the types of actors being sought will be published on www.youngbondadventures.com.

Young Bond – the audio drama. Due September 2026.​ ​New full-cast audio drama announced from Big Finish and Ian Fleming Publications @TheIanFleming. ​To receive mission briefings, exclusive updates and first-look information about the project, sign up at https://t.co/JCtK4ww371 pic.twitter.com/sxCBGSpdyO — Big Finish Insider (@bigfinish) February 11, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Jason Haigh-Ellery, chairman of Big Finish Productions, said: "I first came across James Bond at the age of eight at a re-release double-bill of On Her Majesty's Secret Service and Diamonds are Forever at my local cinema on a wet Saturday afternoon. I was probably too young to be there, but the bored usher didn't seem to care, and I was instantly swept up into the magic of these phenomenal movies and the glamorous, adventurous, and exciting world of James Bond.

"Eager to discover more, I found that my father had all the books and devoured them. How I would have loved to have had a Young Bond series to read – and now listen to – when I was a boy. Fifty years later I am delighted and honoured that Ian Fleming Publications has entrusted these stories with Big Finish to tell. Let the adventures begin!

Lizzie Worsdell, supervising producer, Big Finish Productions, said: "I'm so happy for Big Finish to be stepping into the world of Young Bond. Bringing these stories to life as full-cast audio dramas for the first time feels incredibly exciting. Working with Ian Fleming Publications on such an iconic character is a real privilege, and Charlie Higson's books are a brilliant foundation: bold, witty and packed with adventure. We're especially excited to discover the new talent who'll take on James and Wilder, and make these roles their own."

Barnaby Edwards, director, said: "When I was first approached to adapt and direct SilverFin – in an email headed, naturally, 'For Your Eyes Only' – I could barely contain my excitement. I'm a huge Bond fan and the opportunity to tell the story of how Bond became Bond was too good to miss.

"Charlie Higson's novel is everything you want an 'origins' story to be – thrilling, clever, funny, moving, and wholly in keeping with Fleming's world. But it was going to need more than just a couple of actors and the odd sound effect to bring it to life. To do it justice, we needed to make an eight-hour action epic packed with thrills and spills – and that's just what we're doing.

"The story is told in 16 half-hour episodes, each fully dramatised and featuring a cast of some of the UK's finest audio actors. We have cinematic sound design and a brand new orchestral score from one of Hollywood's top composers, Joe Kraemer. Like our teenage hero, we're pushing ourselves to the limit on this one. After all, when it comes to James Bond, the world is not enough."

Robert Valentine, producer, said, "It's a thrilling assignment being part of the team bringing the adventures of Young Bond to Big Finish Productions. Barnaby Edwards has done an incredible job in adapting Charlie Higson's first book in the series, SilverFin, as a full-blooded, action-packed audio adventure – set in the 1930s but still bang up to date – and I cannot wait to begin the hunt for our very own James Bond."

Simon Ward, publishing director, Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, said: "Everyone has their own first experience with the Bond series. For some it is the opening lines of Casino Royale, for others it might be Sean Connery's iconic line in Dr No. In 2005 we gave a whole new generation their own version of 007 with Charlie Higson's bestselling Young Bond YA book series.

"With this ambitious take on SilverFin, we're doing something we've not attempted before and have no doubt it will expand the Bond world even more: both a reimagining our beloved fans will love and an entry point for those who are new to agent 007. Our James appreciates the finer things in life and only the best will do. We believe we have the best partners here in Big Finish and the team they have assembled to bring Charlie Higson's peerless adventures to life."

Amanda Douglas, managing director of Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, said, "At Ian Fleming Publications, we're incredibly excited to be entering the world of multi-voice audio drama, giving the next generation the chance to experience Young Bond in an immersive way, whilst also inviting original readers to rediscover the stories in a whole new way."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!