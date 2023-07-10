Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, greg weisman, LGBTQ, max, opinion, young justice

Young Justice: Greg Weisman Crushes Claim LGBTQ Content Hurt Series

Greg Weisman pushed back on an online troll claiming that Young Justice failed because the show embraced diversity and LGBTQ representation.

Of all the praise that Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti's Young Justice has received over the years, some of the biggest has come in the way that the animated series really put words into action when it came to making sure that as diverse of a group of viewers as possible feels represented on the screen… that they felt like they are a part of the DC Universe. Unfortunately, not everyone necessarily agrees with that position. We have the small but loud & way-too-whiney faction of "fandom" that loves playing "gatekeeper," pushing back on anything they consider "change." And then there are those within that group who just don't like anyone who doesn't look, act or sound like them.

Back in May 2022, we covered how Weisman responded to one troll in particular who suggested that they "strip the LGBT content" from the animated series "because it doesn't add any value to Young Justice." Clearly feeling that they hadn't dug a big enough hole for themselves, they added, "It pollutes the show and alienates some viewers unnecessarily. Great cartoons did fine without that content for decades. Don't ruin the show!" As you can see from the screencap below, Weisman clearly wasn't interested in nonsense: "How about instead, I strip all straight white male content from the show. We've seen plenty of that already, anyway, and I think they may be polluting the show. Don't ruin my mood."

Not surprisingly, not much has changed in a little more than a year – as Weisman demonstrated by pushing back on yet another troll." But this time, they're going that fake "protect the kids" route that you've right-wing legislatures use to pass laws to treat the drag community like second-class citizens. In this case, they're claiming that Weisman & Vietti's attempts to diversify Young Justice are what led to the show's downfall. Right off the bat, Weisman makes an excellent point that Warner Bros can't be that upset with him since they're still cutting checks:

And as for that "agenda" that the two were supposedly pushing? Once again, Weisman makes an excellent point – who would want a world where a vanilla-white, heterosexual-only agenda rules the day? Ugh. Oh, and someone needs to break the news to the troll that Superman isn't a human being and we're all wonderfully fine with the Clark Kent/Lois Lane romance:

Finally, Wesiman breaks down what the dark, oozing core of the troll's argument actually is – get rid of anything you don't like and use "protecting kids" as the lame excuse.

While we get the point that arguing with someone on social media is like trying to hold back a tidal wave with a sponge while standing on the beach, we side with Weisman in that sometimes you just need to shut someone down to let everyone know loud & clear what side of the societal line you stand on:

