Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, guy ritchie, preview, prime video, young sherlock

Young Sherlock: Guy Ritchie Set to Direct, EP New Prime Video Series

Guy Ritchie will direct and executive-produce Prime Video's series Young Sherlock - from writer, showrunner, and EP Matthew Parkhill.

Guy Ritchie (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Covenant, The Gentlemen) is set to revisit the universe of "Sherlock Holmes," directing and executive producing the upcoming Prime Video series Young Sherlock. Written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill (Deep State, Rogue)and inspired by Andy Lane's critically acclaimed "Young Sherlock Holmes" book series, the series has tapped Hero Fiennes Tiffin (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Woman King) for the title role – with Motive Pictures producing. "In 'Young Sherlock,' we're going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they've never imagined before," Ritchie said in a statement when the series was announced. "We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love."

With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" feature films, Young Sherlock is set to be an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character. At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University, which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.

Vernon Sanders, Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios, added, "This exciting, new chapter about one of the world's best-known literary characters will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling. With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking." Ritchie, Parkhill, Simon Kelton (Eddie the Eagle), Ivan Atkinson (The Gentlemen), Simon Maxwell (The Woman in the Wall, Deep State), Dhana Gilbert (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Colin Wilson (The Mandalorian), and Marc Resteghini are set as executive producers, with Harriet Creelman co-executive-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!