Your Friends And Neighbors Trailer: Jon Hamm Leads Apple TV+ Drama

Jon Hamm is starring in a new series at Apple TV+ from showrunner Jonathan Tropper, with Your Friends And Neighbors debuting on April 11th.

Your Friends and Neighbors is a new drama series coming to Apple TV+ on April 11. Like most Apple shows, the first two episodes will be available that day, with the rest debuting every week after through May 30. The show stars Jon Hamm, who is also an executive producer, as a fired and disgraced hedge fund manager who starts stealing from his rich neighbors, exposing their secrets as well. The series, which has also already been renewed for season two, is from the mind of author Jonathan Tropper. The cast surrounding Hamm is stellar and includes Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

Your Friends And Neighbors Should Be A Nice Spring Treat

"After being fired in disgrace, Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors' homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined. Hailing from Apple Studios and produced by Tropper Ink, the new series, which landed an early season two renewal, is created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie. Gillespie also directs episodes 101-102. Additional episodes are directed by Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes, and Tropper."

What a cool concept for a show. I am a huge fan of Tropper and his work, and you throw in an actor the caliber of Hamm, and this has become one of my most anticipated shows of the year, not just the spring. Apple must be very happy with what they are seeing from it as well, I may be wrong, but Your Friends and Neighbors might be the first time they renewed a show before the debut of the first episode. What I am trying to say is, you should be excited to watch this.

